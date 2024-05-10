Pitt Women's Soccer Adds Trio of Transfers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have added a number of transfer this offseason and added three more over the past month or so.
The trio of transfers they added were Kansas midfielder Magali Gagné, Tennessee goalkeeper Abby Reisz and Missouri defender Grace Pettet.
Gagné played for the Hayhawks the past three seasons, playing in 33 games and starting 26. She stared 12 of 19 games as a true freshman in 2021, scoring a goal and providing two assists.
She missed all of 2022 with an injury, then came back in 2023 to start all 14 game she played in, scoring one goal. The Montreal native has two years left of eligibility.
Reisz redshirted in 2022 and then played in 16 games with 11 starts for the Volunteers in 2023. She had three shutouts, made 17 saves and had a save percentage of .654. She has three years left of eligibility.
Pettet played for four seasons with the Tigers from 2020-23, making 65 apperances and starting 64 games. She scored two goals, made one assist during her time with the Tigers. She earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2022 and plays at both centre-back and either left back or right back.
The trio join a trio of transfer forwards in Mississippi State's Bailey Wagenknecht, Jones College's Celine Ottah and Michigan State's Eva Boyd who also joined Pitt after the season.
Only three confirmed departures from the Panthers this offseason in goalkeeper Emily Edwards to Purdue, midfielder Fleming Dean to Samford and defender Lainie Fuchs.
Pitt Women’s Soccer Roster 2024
Fifth Year (One Year of Eligibility)
Defender Grace Pettet (Missouri)
Midfielder Chloe Minas
Senior (One Year of Eligibility)
Defender Mackenzie Evers
Defender Ashley Moon
Midfielder Ellie Coffield
Midfielder Keera Melenhorst
Forward Samiah Phiri
Forward Sarah Schupansky
Redshirt Junior (Two Years of Eligibility)
Midfielder Magali Gagné (Kansas)
Junior (Two Years of Eligibility)
Goalkeeper Ellie Breech
Defender Haylee Mersereau
Defender Katie Zailski
Midfielder Celine Ottah (Jones College) (JUCO)
Midfielder Briana Rodriguez
Forward Emily Cooper
Forward Margaret Wilde
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years of Eligibility)
Goalkeeper Abby Reisz (Tennessee)
Forward Bailey Wagenknecht (Mississippi State)
Sophomore (Three Years of Eligibility)
Goalkeeper Emma Van Meter
Defender Olivia Lee
Defender Sage Seltzer
Defender Kaley Simqu
Midfielder Deborah Abiodun
Midfielder Olivia Duray
Midfielder Emma Rhoades
Forward Ava Boyd (Michigan State)
Forward Evie Craven
Forward Sofia Doheny
Forward Paige Dziedzic
Forward Delaney Evers
Forward Aliya Gomes
Forward Kaitlyn Killinger
Forward Lucia Wells
Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Defender Coco Dorfman
Defender Emily Graeca
Defender Bella Haynes
Defender Erica Schneider
Defender Dakota Watterson
Forward Lola Abraham
Midfielder/Forward Rylee Keeley
Outgoings
Goalkeeper Emily Edwards (Purdue)
Midfielder Fleming Dean/transfer to Samford
Defender Lainie Fuchs/returned to Austria to play professionally
