Pitt Makes Top 10 for 3-Star RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers landed in the top 10 schools for Class of 2025 three-star running back Jamarice Wilder, who posted his list on Twitter.
Pitt joins Big 12 schools in rivals West Virginia and Cincinnati, plus Iowa State, Big Ten schools in Indiana and Michigan State, Appalachian State, Buffalo, Old Dominion and USF in Wilder's top 10 schools.
Other schools that offered Wilder include Conference USA schools in Florida International, Jacksonville State and Liberty, Sun Belt schools in Arkansas State and Marshall, FCS schools in Florida A&M and NC A&T, plus Boston College, Central Michigan, Colorado, Tulane and UCF.
Wilder is an incredibly quick running back that has great vision and quickness to evade tacklers and break out for big gains consistently.
He rushed 133 times for 1,160 yards as a junior for Venice High School in Venice, Fla. last season for 23 touchdowns on the ground. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards combined these past two seasons, leading Venice to back-to-back State Final appearances.
247Sports, Rivals and On3 all rank him as a three-star. 247Sports places him as the No. 65 running back and No. 122 recruit in Florida in his class, while On3 has him as the No. 68 running back and the No. 104 recruit in Florida in his class.
Panthers running backs coach Lindsey Lamar, who hails from nearby Tampa, Fla., offered Wilder back in April and has built a good relationship with him during that time.
Pitt has landed in the top schools for a number of Class of 2025 recruits, including four-star defensive back Elijah Dotson, athlete Bernard Lackey and linebacker DiMari Malone.
