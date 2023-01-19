Recruiting Notebook: Pitt, Archie Collins Offers Three-Star Georgia CB Prospect

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

2:00 PM

Pitt safeties coach Archie Collins extended an offer to three-star corner Daniel James out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. The 5'11, 170-pound defensive back now has four Power 5 offers - Georgia Tech, NC State and Kansas State are also involved.

11:30 AM

Ben Blackburn, an unrated 2024 tight end from Columbus High School, has picked up his third offer from Pitt.

10:30 AM

Alvin Henderson, a four-star tailback from Elba, Alabama, spoke with running backs coach Andre Powell and picked up an offer from the Panthers today. Henderson is the No. 24 player in the class of 2025 and holds a whopping 61 scholarship offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennesee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Washington and plenty of others.

10:00 AM

Four-star 2024 receiver Jeremiah McClellan is the latest player added to Pitt's recruiting board. Tiquan Underwood extended an offer to the 6'1, 186-pound wideout from St. Louis, Missouri, a top-25 player at his position, according to Rivals. He has 33 offers in all from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami, Michigan, Tennesee, Oregon, Oklahoma and others - a list that matches his blue-chip status.

9:30 AM

Jimmy Williams, an unrated two-way lineman at powerhouse American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida is the latest to earn a Pitt offer. defensive line coach Charlie Partridge gave him his third Power 5 offer - Syracuse, Duke and UCF are already in the mix for the 2024 prospect

8:00 AM

Denim Cook, a 6'4, 195-pound linebacker from Bishop Hartley High School in Columbus, Ohio, will be at Pitt's Junior Day this weekend.

7:00 AM

Pat Narduzzi took two trips out to Aliquippa last night to visit with some Pitt targets out there, according to a report from Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

6:30 AM

Even with their quarterback room still well-stocked from the past year of recruiting, the Panthers are still out looking for signal-caller depth. They hope to add 2024 Savannah, Tennessee product Carter Smith to the mix soon. Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti and assistant quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBasio extended an offer recently.

So far, his interests have come almost exclusively from the FCS level. Austin Peay and North Alabama have given him a look and so has FBS Middle Tennesee. There are no Power 5 offers to speak of.

