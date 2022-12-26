Skip to main content

Recruiting Notebook: 2024 Pitt Commit Working on Other Elite Prospects

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

10:00 AM

Jashear Whittington, a four-star defensive lineman from Philadelphia, was the first to commit to the Panthers' 2024 recruiting class and hasn't been shy about his efforts to get as much talent as possible loaded around him. He's been one of the team's most aggressive recruiters outside of the coaching staff and as the recruiting calendar turns to the next class, he's continued to work on getting the very best to Pittsburgh. 

After the Panthers landed a commitment from four-star wideout DayDay Farmer on Christmas Day, Whittington was back to working on another four-star - the No. 8 player in Pennsylvania and No. 17 running back in the country, Tre McLeod. 

Penn State, Texas A&M, Nebraska and Ole Miss are just some of the programs already joining Pitt in offering McLeod. 

