Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Seeking Wideouts with New Offers

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

7:00 AM

Receivers coach Tiquan Underwood extended an offer to 2026 receiver Naeem Burroughs from the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida. Wisconsin, Florida, Maryland, Florida, Cincinnati and Vanderbilt have already offered this fast-rising freshman.

Jovon Williams, a 6'2, 175-pound wideout in the class of 2025 picked up a Pitt offer from offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti. It's his fourth offer from Boston College, Maryland and Virginia Tech.

