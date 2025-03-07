Hard Hitting Safety From Texas Eyeing Pitt
A strong safety prospect out of Texas tells Inside the Panthers he’s considering a trip to visit the Pitt Panthers this spring and potentially later in his recruitment as well. Rocky Dunn, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect out of Melissa (Tx.) High School, is a hard-hitting safety prospect who put together solid numbers as a junior.
In just nine games versus quality Texas competition, Dunn tallied 76 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 11 pass breakups. He’s a true down safety who sometimes plays on the cusp of the box and shows some hybrid linebacker potential with his assertiveness, an aggressive style of play coming downhill or operating laterally.
On rushing downs, Dunn is quick to diagnose the play and trigger to the football. His junior season highlights show the Texas junior comes downhill with purpose and can deliver the types of collisions often seen at the linebacker position. That includes filling on rushes between the tackles when Dunn is playing in, on the cusp of, or near the box.
When the ball moves laterally, Dunn shows the right combination of aggressiveness and efficiency in his pursuit angles. It shows in his tackle total, averaging nearly nine takedowns per game.
Dunn was named First Team All-District twice, and First Team All-State in 2024, per his Twitter profile.
Yesterday, the Lone Star State recruit picked up new offers from Colorado State and Miami of Ohio. Coastal Carolina, South Florida, and Tulsa are a few of his 17 Division-I offers.
He also has Army on his offer list which is notable as his brother Lincoln Dunn is a 2024-class Army wide receiver signee. Dunn picked up the offer from Pitt back on May 3.
