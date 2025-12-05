Pitt, Wisconsin Make 2026 Schedule Change

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers and the Wisconsin Badgers have mutually agreed to cancel their 2026 matchup in Madison, the team announced.

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 19 in Camp Randall Stadium.

The Pitt-Wisconsin 2027 Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, is still scheduled for Aug. 28 of that year.

Pitt's Scheduling Conundrum

This agreement further complicates the Panthers' schedule for next season. In September, Pitt and Ole Miss agreed to play a home-and-home series starting in 2026. The first game of that series will be held in Oxford, and the second won't be until 2030 in Pittsburgh.

The agreed upon date for that 2026 meeting was Sept. 5. However, Pitt was originally scheduled to face Miami (Ohio) on that same date. It was expected that the Pitt-Miami (Ohio) game would be moved to a week earlier on Aug. 29, but no official change has been made.

Although the Ole Miss game created a slight scheduling conflict, it was mutually beneficial as the Rebels needed to schedule one non-SEC Power Four team next season and the Panthers needed a 12th game.

But now, Pitt will need to find a 12th opponent, again, after the cancellation of the Wisconsin game.

Previewing Pitt's 2026 Schedule

Pitt is now slated to play just two power conference teams as part of its non-conference schedule in 2026: Ole Miss and UCF. Should the Miami (Ohio) game be moved, Pitt would play the RedHawks at home in Week 1, then the Rebels on the road and UCF in Acrisure Stadium before hitting the Wisconsin game void.

Due to the short notice, the void will likely be filled by a Group of Six or FCS opponent. As the 2026 schedule currently stands, Pitt won't face an FCS opponent for the first time since 2008.

The Panthers' conference opponents are as follows: at Boston College, at Miami, at Louisville, at Virginia Tech, and home games against Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Syracuse.

Pitt faced Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Syracuse this season and went 4-2 against those opponents. Pitt will also face North Carolina for the first time since 2024 and Virginia Tech for the first time since 2023. That also means that it will be the first time the Panthers will face Bill Belichick and James Franklin at their new schools.

The schedule also affords Pitt the luxury of no West Coast game against Stanford or Cal. The Panthers traveled to California earlier this season to beat Stanford 35-20. There also won't be a trip to Texas with no SMU on the schedule.

This could change depending on who Pitt schedules for its 12th game.

