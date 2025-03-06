Five Football Recruits Pitt Fans Should Know
Several recruits have been showing a very real and sustained interest in the Pitt Panthers. Exciting young players are booking visits, the coaching staff has added three commitments over the last two weeks, and the staff is looking to add more.
Here are five recruits Panthers fans need to know.
Rhett Morris
Rhett has come a long way in a few short years, beating cancer as an underclassman before emerging as a Power Four prospect.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder de-committed from Wake Forest before going on the record that another ACC program is the frontrunner in his revamped college search.
“I'm just weighing my options,” Rhett told Inside the Panthers. “I'm going on a bunch of visits, but Pitt's definitely at the top of my list right now. I stay in contact with all the coaches weekly."
Morris shared plenty of additional details with Inside the Panthers, detailed in our interview reporting. This is a 2026 interior O-Line prospect that Pitt fans should keep an eye on.
Adam Land
Among several recruits sharing glowing feedback on Pitt assistant coach Jacob Bronowski is Adam Land.
"I've been in touch with Coach Bro the most, and he's awesome,” Land said in our recent interview report. “He came down about probably a month ago just to see me on his recruitment trips. And I really enjoyed it. He talked to me and my family.”
Land is one of the more impressive receivers on Pitt’s tight end board. The position should be a priority for the Panthers this cycle, and Land has a serious level of interest in the ACC school. He’s set for an official visit on June 12-14.
Zechariah Jenkins
Many would agree that if Zechariah Jenkins builds upon an outstanding junior showing, he could rise boards and the national rankings across multiple networks.
He’s a 6-foot-3, 185-pound, three-star recruit from Laurel, Mississippi. Jenkins likes what he’s hearing from the Pitt coaching staff he’ll meet in person during his official visits on June 19-21.
“We’re in constant contact, me and the receiver coach and one of the other coaches, Coach (Kade Bell). We’re constantly (growing our) relationship, so that gets me comfortable enough, and then knowing that they have a good history with receivers,” Jenkins said in a recent interview with Inside the Panthers.
“Even though (Jordan Addison) transferred, he won the Biletnikoff (Award), so they’ve got me interested.”
Pitt has done a good job of developing receivers who outplay modest recruiting projections. Jenkins certainly appears to have the pure talent to become the next Panthers success story.
Nathan Zappitelli
Nathan Zappitelli is a lean-and-mean, versatile, and intelligent (4.0 GPA) offensive lineman who appears to be headed to an interior role at the next level given his frame at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds. However, this Ohio product has all of the mobility and exceptional bend required to play tackle should his length and development warrant it.
"I’m looking forward to seeing Pittsburgh (on March 15),” Zappitelli told Inside the Panthers. “I know it's a great city, a great stadium. I look forward to meeting the head coach, too…I look forward to being close to these coaches in person."
Don’t be surprised if Zappitelli out-performs his unranked status. This kid plays without an ounce of pity for those he locks horns with.
Carl Jean-Bart
You won’t have a hard time finding people in the Orlando-area football community scratching their heads regarding Carl Jean-Bart’s unranked status across recruiting networks. And they have a solid argument.
After recording 1,379 receiving yards with nine touchdowns, Jean-Bart consistently beat quality defensive backs at recent camps, including an Under Armour event.
Jean-Bart explained to Inside the Panthers that he trains under former Pitt quarterback Rod Rutherford who is also his 7-on-7 coach. It’s part of why the 2026 receiver will be in Pittsburgh for a recruiting visit on March 20.
There’s some momentum in this early recruitment. Keep an eye on this one.
