Three-Star DL Maverick Gracio Commits to Pitt

PITTSBURGH -- The third of four players to commit to the Pitt Panthers this weekend has made his decision public. Maverick Gracio, a three-star defensive end from Cardinal Newman High School and West Palm Beach, Florida announced on Twitter that he had pledged to join Pat Narduzzi's 2023 class.

Pitt and defensive line coach Charlie Partridge came on strong late in Gracio's recruitment. They re-offered Gracio after he decommitted from Kent State two weeks ago and got him on campus this past weekend, when he sealed the deal in person.

Gracio racked up 58 tackles - 24 for a loss - and 22 sacks last season. He helped Cardinal Newman go 11-1 and make Florida's 1M regional finals. South Florida also offered him after he decommitted from the Flashes. Illinois, Purdue, Appalachian State and others also had extended offers.

That leaves one Pat Signal remaining unclaimed for now. It will match a player on National Signing Day by the middle of this week.

