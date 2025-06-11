NFL Boilers: George Karlaftis Throws Out First Pitch at Kansas City Royals Game
George Karlaftis has only been a member of the Kansas City Chiefs for three seasons, but he's already becoming a fan favorite in the city. On Tuesday night, the two-time Super Bowl champion and former Purdue standout took the mound at Kauffman Stadium to throw out the first pitch prior to the MLB matchup between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees.
Video of Karlaftis's first pitch was captured by Farzin Vousoughian and was posted on social media. The Chiefs star received a loud applause after firing the ball across the plate.
Karlaftis's presence at Kauffman Stadium didn't bring the Royals much luck. The Yankees posted an impressive 10-2 win in the first of a three-game series. The two teams play again on Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. ET.
In his first three NFL seasons, Karlaftis has made quite the impact in Kansas City. He's already piled up 115 total tackles, 24.5 sacks and 15 passes defended. He's won two Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs and reached the Super Bowl again last season.
Prior to his NFL career, Karlaftis was a standout defenseive end at Purdue from 2019-21. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and first-team All-American in 2021. He was also a two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection (2019 and 2020).
Karlaftis ended his career at Purdue with 99 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.
