New York Yankees Sign Purdue Baseball Pitcher Calvin Starnes to Free Agent Deal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue pitcher Calvin Starnes is getting an opportunity to play professionally. The New York Yankees signed Starnes to a free agent deal after he went undrafted in the 2021 MLB Draft last week.

As a junior, Starnes appeared in 10 games for the Boilermakers last season, including one start on the mound. He recorded 9 1/3 innings pitched and registered six strikeouts while giving up seven runs on four hits. He had a 5.79 ERA and lost his only start.

The right-handed pitcher arrived at Purdue after spending two seasons at Northwest Florida College. As a freshman, he registered a 3.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts while giving up 28 hits in 33 2/3 innings as a freshman.

Starnes made three of his four appearances as a starter in 2020 before the season was shut down due the coronavirus pandemic, striking out 12 batters over 10 1/3 innings.

