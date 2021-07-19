FOX Analyst Includes Former Purdue Star Ryan Kerrigan in All-Time All-Big Ten Defense

Former Purdue defensive end Ryan Kerrigan was recognized by FOX analyst RJ Young as one of the All-Time All-Big Ten defenders. Kerrigan recorded 70 tackles, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles during his senior season with the Boilermakers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — RJ Young, FOX college football analyst and host of The No. 1 Ranked Show, unveiled his All-Time All-Big Ten offensive and defensive teams. Among his selections for the conference's top defenders was former Purdue defensive end, Ryan Kerrigan.

Kerrigan played for the Boilermakers' football program between 2007 and 2010. As a freshman, he appeared in 12 games and registered 18 tackles and one sack. He improved during his sophomore season, starting in 11 of 12 games while posting 56 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Kerrigan was a second-team All-American selection by Rivals in his junior year. He finished with 66 tackles, 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles. He also earned Purdue's "Pit Bull Award" in 2009, which was awarded to the player that exemplified and displayed tenacity and tough play.

He capped his college career as a senior in 2010 by making 70 tackles, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. Kerrigan was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American. He also won the Bill Willis Trophy given to the nation's top collegiate defensive lineman.

After a four-year college career, Kerrigan entered the 2011 NFL Draft and was selected by the Washington Redskins in the first round with the 16th overall pick.

Young's All-time All-Big Ten selections are listed below:

All-Time Big Ten Offense

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Charles Rogers, WR, Michigan State

David Boston, WR, Ohio State

Desmond Howard, WR, Michigan

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State

Orlando Pace, OL, Ohio State

Greg Eslinger, OL, Minnesota

Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

Joe Thomas, OL, Wisconsin

Jake Long, OL, Michigan

All-Time Big Ten Defense

Charles Woodson, DB, Michigan

Chris Gamble, DB, Ohio State

Jack Tatum, DB, Ohio State

Jim Leonhard, DB, Wisconsin

Chris Spielman, LB, Ohio State

Lavar Arrington, LB, Penn State

Ryan Shazier, LB, Ohio State

Ryan Kerrigan, DL, Purdue

Bronko Nagurski, DL, Minnesota

Chase Young, DL, Ohio State

J.J. Watt, DL, Wisconsin

GEORGE KARLAFTIS NAMED TO BEDNARIK AWARD WATCH LIST: Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was among 11 Big Ten players named to the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. He led the Boilermakers with two sacks and had four total tackles despite limited action on the field last season. CLICK HERE

DAVID BELL NAMED TO MAXWELL AWARD WATCH LIST: Purdue wide receiver David Bell was among 11 Big Ten players named to the 2021 Maxwell Award watch list. He recorded 53 receptions, 625 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Purdue wide receiver David Bell was among 11 Big Ten players named to the 2021 Maxwell Award watch list. He recorded 53 receptions, 625 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Boilermakers. DREW BREES UNLIKELY TO UNRETIRE: Drew Brees owns some of the most prestigious regular-season passing records in NFL history, but it doesn't appear he will return for the 2021 season. The former Purdue quarterback is preparing for the next stages of his life after retirement. CLICK HERE

Drew Brees owns some of the most prestigious regular-season passing records in NFL history, but it doesn't appear he will return for the 2021 season. The former Purdue quarterback is preparing for the next stages of his life after retirement. PURDUE PLAYERS ATTENDING BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS: Purdue will send coach Jeff Brohm and three players to represent the program at the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days. George Karlaftis, David Bell and Jackson Anthrop will be attending the event. CLICK HERE

