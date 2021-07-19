Purdue Football Recruiting Target Joe Strickland Announces Commitment Date

Four-Star defensive end Joe Strickland out of Brebeuf High School in Indianapolis has narrowed his college choices to Purdue, Indiana and Stanford. He'll officially announce his destination on Thursday, July 22.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Joe Strickland, a four-star defensive end in the 2022 recruiting class, officially announced when he would make his college decision. On Thursday, July 22, he will choose between Purdue, Indiana and Stanford.

Strickland is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect from Brebeuf Jesuit High School in Indianapolis. He is ranked as the No. 33 defensive lineman in the country and the fifth-highest rated recruit in the state of Indiana, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

After garnering 21 total offers, Strickland made official visits to Purdue, Indiana, Stanford and Penn State. He was recruited by the Boilermakers' defensive line coach Mark Hagen, who joined the program for his second sting after spending the previous year at Texas as an associate head coach for the defense and a defensive line coach.

Strickland visited West Lafayette on June 4. It was his first visit of the month, followed by Penn State, Stanford and Indiana. Should he choose to commit to the Boilermakers, Strickland would be the program's second four-star recruit in the cycle.

As of now, Purdue's 2022 recruiting class is led by four-star quarterback Brady Allen from Gibson Southern High School in Fort Branch, Indiana. The Boilermakers have the 41st-ranked recruiting class in the country, which ranks 11th in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.

247Sports Evaluation of Joe Strickland

"Has rushed the passer both from a three-point and two-point in high school. In college, he will likely be down more often than up, but offers some versatility. Can shade inside as well and could even play some three-tech in college potentially depending on his growth.

High motor guy with solid technique. Uses his hands well, disciplined, and does not give up on plays. Solid all around athlete but will have to keep getting more explosive and show he has the twitch to play full time on the edge in college. But a high floor kind of prospect who should be productive."

Stories Related to Purdue Football

RYAN KERRIGAN NAMED TO ALL-TIME ALL-BIG TEN DEFENSE: Former Purdue defensive end Ryan Kerrigan was recognized by FOX analyst RJ Young as one of the All-Time All-Big Ten defenders. Kerrigan recorded 70 tackles, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles during his senior season with the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Former Purdue defensive end Ryan Kerrigan was recognized by FOX analyst RJ Young as one of the All-Time All-Big Ten defenders. Kerrigan recorded 70 tackles, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles during his senior season with the Boilermakers. GEORGE KARLAFTIS NAMED TO BEDNARIK AWARD WATCH LIST: Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was among 11 Big Ten players named to the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. He led the Boilermakers with two sacks and had four total tackles despite limited action on the field last season. CLICK HERE

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was among 11 Big Ten players named to the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. He led the Boilermakers with two sacks and had four total tackles despite limited action on the field last season. DAVID BELL NAMED TO MAXWELL AWARD WATCH LIST: Purdue wide receiver David Bell was among 11 Big Ten players named to the 2021 Maxwell Award watch list. He recorded 53 receptions, 625 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Purdue wide receiver David Bell was among 11 Big Ten players named to the 2021 Maxwell Award watch list. He recorded 53 receptions, 625 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Boilermakers. DREW BREES UNLIKELY TO UNRETIRE: Drew Brees owns some of the most prestigious regular-season passing records in NFL history, but it doesn't appear he will return for the 2021 season. The former Purdue quarterback is preparing for the next stages of his life after retirement. CLICK HERE

Drew Brees owns some of the most prestigious regular-season passing records in NFL history, but it doesn't appear he will return for the 2021 season. The former Purdue quarterback is preparing for the next stages of his life after retirement. PURDUE PLAYERS ATTENDING BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS: Purdue will send coach Jeff Brohm and three players to represent the program at the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days. George Karlaftis, David Bell and Jackson Anthrop will be attending the event. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!