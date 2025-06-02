Purdue Baseball's Top Hitter, Home Run Leader Announces Transfer to South Carolina
The best hitter from Purdue's 2025 lineup is headed to SEC country. Over the weekend, infielder and designated hitter Logan Sutter announced his commitment to South Carolina, where he'll use his final season of eligibility.
"I'm excited to announce I'll be transferring to South Carolina," Sutter wrote on X. "Go Cocks!"
Sutter spent the last two seasons playing at Purdue, where he rotated between first base, third base and designated hitter. He takes a big bat with him to Columbia, leading the Boilermakers in hits, RBI and home runs this past season.
Sutter finished the year with a .367 batting average and a .471 on-base percentage. The infielder was responsible for 62 RBI and 15 home runs during the 2025 campaign.
In February, Sutter was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after leading Purdue to a four-game sweep of Stephen F. Austin. In that series, he was eight-of-14 at the plate with three doubles, a home run, and accounted for eight RBI. Sutter reached base safely in 12-of-18 plate appearances.
Sutter was a second-team All-Big Ten selection following the end of the 2025 season. The Boilermakers finished with a 31-23 record and went 11-19 in Big Ten play.
Sutter also had a solid 2024 campaign in West Lafayette, hitting .324 with 37 RBI and eight home runs.
South Carolina struggled this past season, posting a 28-29 record and losing its first game of the SEC Tournament. In 2024, the Gamecocks were 37-25 and earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
As a program, South Carolina has won two College World Series titles, claiming back-to-back championships in 2010 and 2011. The Gamecocks have reached the College World Series 11 times, with the latest coming in 2012. Their last regional championship came in 2023.
