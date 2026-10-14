10 Reasons to be Excited About the Start of Purdue Basketball's 2026-27 Season

A new season of Purdue basketball has arrived. On Sunday, the Boilermakers take the floor at Mackey Arena for the first of three exhibition games, hosting Ball State. It's the beginning of a new era in West Lafayette.

There is always excitement when the new basketball season gets underway at Purdue. This year, though, there are new levels of interest because there are plenty of unknowns entering the 2026-27 campaign.

Here are just a few reasons to be excited about the start of a new season at Purdue.

A new chapter of Purdue basketball

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) makes a shot. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The winningest senior class in program history has moved on, ushering in a new era in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers return 10 players from last year's roster, but most of those guys will be taking on new roles this year. How will those roles be defined? That's a bit of a mystery heading into the season.

Guards Gicarri Harris and C.J. Cox are expected to be leaders of this team, but how will they fit into the equation? Omer Mayer will be Purdue's point guard, but how are the minutes split between he and Luke Ertel? Who emerges as the star of the frontcourt? Will it be Daniel Jacobsen, Enzo Shahrvin, Caden Pierce or someone else?

Yes, there are a lot of questions entering the season, but that's what makes this year particularly fun. We probably won't have many answers until at least a month into the year.

Defensively intensity

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much of Purdue's success under Gene Keady and in the early years of Matt Painter was because of the effort and intensity on the defensive end. Players were committed on that end of the floor, making life hell for opponents. The Boilermakers haven't been quite as stingy in recent seasons, relying more heavily on success and efficiency on the offensive end.

This year could be different. Purdue plans to pressure the basketball more, hoping to create more turnovers and play in transition. Jacobsen and Shahrvin also provide great rim protection: Jacobsen with his length and Shahrvin because of his athleticism. At Big Ten Media Days, Painter said that Purdue's defense has a chance to be "really good" this year.

Sellouts at Mackey Arena

A sellout crowd at Mackey Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I may be a little biased here, but there's no better environment in college basketball than Mackey Arena. This program has sold out more than 100 straight home games, and is on the verge of selling out the entire 2026-27 campaign.

The energy before the opening tipoff and the deafening atmosphere generated by The Paint Crew is unmatched. No matter the opponent, it's always fun to be in Mackey Arena when the Boilers are playing.

Which Boiler made the biggest improvement?

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) grabs a rebound. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who will be the guy who fans say, "Wow! He really improved," when the season tips off? Purdue has plenty of candidates. We haven't seen Antione West Jr. play in a game yet, and many are excited to see him in action. Harris played really well in Canada and could thrive with extended minutes.

Jack Benter seems to be flying under the radar again, but he's a player who always does the little things when he's on the floor. Jacobsen is expected to be the team's premier player in the post. How much has he progressed in the offseason?

Purdue may have several players battling for the "most improved" title this season.

Antione West Jr. hype

Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) practices. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Building off the last talking point, there hasn't been a player on Purdue's roster who has received more offseason hype than West. There are high expectations for the guard who redshirted last season. Fans are going to be thrilled to see what he can do in actual games this year.

West thrived during Purdue's four-game trip to Canada. He was successful on both ends of the floor and looked like a veteran. If he's as good as his teammates and coaches have said, he could emerge as one of the better guards in the Big Ten this year.

A new style of offense

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't expect that associate head coach and "offensive coordinator" P.J. Thompson is going to reinvent Purdue's offense. I think there will be plenty of similarities from last year. However, this is a team that will be more dependant on its guards and has big men who can step out on the perimeter and knock down shots.

Purdue is going to space things out offensively. If Canada was any indication, this could also be a team that relies heavily on the three-point shot for success. The Boilermakers won't have the same presence in the post as they've had in previous years.

Matt Painter passing Gene Keady's win total

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter and Gene Keady shake hands. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unless something crazy happens in West Lafayette, Painter is going to surpass Gene Keady as the all-time wins leader in Purdue basketball history. That's an incredible accomplishment, and one Boilermaker fans are ready to celebrate.

Painter sits at 501 career victories at Purdue, needing just 12 to pass Keady as No. 1 in Purdue history. He'll receive a standing ovation whenever he takes over that title.

Former Boilers returning to West Lafayette

Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) walks off the court. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A few former Boilers have already returned to West Lafayette. Lance Jones and Sterling Carter are on Purdue's staff as graduate assistant. Kenneth Lowe is an assistant coach, helping Paul Lusk with the team's defensive approach.

But Purdue will also welcome back Aaron Fine on Oct. 18 when it hosts Ball State for an exhibition game. Fine transferred out of Purdue following the 2025-26 season, the only Boiler to leave the program.

Then, on Nov. 9, Ethan Morton comes back to West Lafayette as an assistant coach on the Illinois State staff. He played at Purdue for four seasons and was part of the program's run to the National Championship Game in 2024.

It's always fun to welcome former players back to West Lafayette.

Another MTE title?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter, left, stands with Nike founder, Phil Knight. | USA TODAY Sports

One of the impressive feats Purdue has accomplished over the last five seasons is its success in multi-team events. The Boilermakers have won the last five MTEs that they've participated in, dating back to the 2021-22 season.

Purdue will play in the Fort Myers Tip-Off this season, playing DePaul and Oklahoma. If the Boilers can pick up a pair of wins in that event, they'll add a sixth consecutive MTE title to their list of achievements.

Proving the doubters wrong

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many preseason projections leave Purdue outside the top 25. Depending on the outlet, the Boilermakers have been picked to finish between sixth and eighth in the Big Ten.

Purdue doesn't really care what outsiders are saying, especially before playing a game. But the Boilers have been in this situation before. When people cast doubt upon the program, usually Painter's team proves them wrong.

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