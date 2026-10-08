Quotes That Matter From Purdue's Matt Painter at Big Ten Media Day

ROSEMONT, Ill. — We got one step closer to the start of the college basketball season on Thursday, as Purdue traveled to Rosemont to participate in Big Ten Media Day. In less than two weeks, the Boilermakers will be hitting the floor for their first exhibition game against Ball State.

Matt Painter took the podium late on Thursday to talk about Purdue's upcoming season. The Boilers are in a transition phase, moving on from Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn. But this squad returns 10 players from last year, and brought in French big man Enzo Shahrvin, Princeton transfer Caden Pierce, and a highly-touted four-man recruiting class.

Painter had plenty to say on Thursday. Here are a few comments and quotes that stood out most.

The separation between players is small

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) dribbles the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue's starting lineup isn't as set as it has been in previous seasons. That's not necessarily a bad thing in West Lafayette. Painter said that there's not much separation between several players right now, saying everyone has performed at a high level through summer and fall practices.

"There's going to be an argument as to who we start," Painter said. "Usually, it's not that much of an argument. This is going to be an argument. No matter who we start, the other guys probably deserve to start, too."

When Purdue begins playing exhibition games later this month, Painter said he'll rely a little bit on the lineups he used in Canada as a guide. Those lineups could change, though,

"I'll use those to kind of figure out what the hell we're doing. I might do different lineups, I could do the same lineup, I'm not sure," he said. "We scrimmage [Friday], so that'll be a good step."

Why Daniel Jacobsen is a unique big man

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) dunks the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Painter's program has earned a reputation for recruiting and developing big men. Daniel Jacobsen is the next in line in West Lafayette. He's not the traditional Purdue big, though, and provides a unique presence on the floor.

"I think his movement for a guy who is 7-foot-4," Painter said. "He's really worked really hard at being a better post-up player. He's never going to be a quintessential post-up guy, but when you're diving to the rim, and you don't get it, you've got to be able to duck in. If you can play from five feet and you're 7-foot and you've got a jump hook, you're going to be OK. He has all those things."

Jacobsen can score in the post, but also serves as a lob threat. He can also step out and knock down shots from the perimeter, making him a tough center to defend.

How to handle the transfer portal during the season

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter walks off the court. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot has changed in the two decades that Painter has been in West Lafayette. The rise of the transfer portal and freedom of player movement has altered how coaches operate quite a bit.

While other coaches are having discussions with players mid-season about their future, Painter said he's not necessarily doing that. Yes, he talks with his guys about the circumstances, but there aren't many discussions about the transfer portal happening mid-season.

"I just try to be honest and fair and communicate with them, talk to them about what's going on," Painter said. "A lot of times when they're upset about not playing, I agree with them. But I've only got 200 minutes, you know what I mean?

One of the reasons why Painter believes he's been able to retain so much talent is because of his honesty. Everything is earned in West Lafayette. If that's not the type of environment for some players, then maybe it's best to go a different direction.

"Nobody is getting something promised to them through their agent, you're not going to get X amount of shots. Just keeping it there, and if they want to leave at the end of the year, we'll sit down and talk about it. If that's what they think is best, then so be it."

Jack Benter is standing out

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) looks to pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jack Benter had a significant role for Purdue last season but might be getting overlooked heading into the 2026-27 campaign. He averaged 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season, but made several hustle plays throughout the year.

Benter provides Purdue with versatility, capable of playing multiple positions. Painter likes the junior's flexibility to do multiple things on the court.

"[He's been] shooting it deep, he's got deep range. He played point guard in high school, so he had the ball in his hands a lot," Painter said. "He's a little undersized at the four, but the matchup for us, getting another quality player on the court really helps us."

What is Purdue's offensive identity?

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) passes the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This sounds like it is still a work in progress. Right now, Purdue is still learning what it can do on the offensive end of the floor. More important than having a specific identity, though, is winning the possession battle.

"Hopefully, it's that we don't turn the ball over and make good decisions," Painter said. "The pillars of the game don't change ... if you turn the ball over and can't rebound, you better shoot it well."

An identity for Purdue will likely surface in the coming weeks, especially as the Boilers start playing opponents with a name other than "Purdue" across its jersey.

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