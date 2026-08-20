Former Boiler Ethan Morton Earns Promotion Ahead of Return to Mackey Arena

When Ethan Morton returns to Mackey Arena this November, he'll make the walk from the opposing locker room to the visitor's bench. The former Purdue basketball player will also be in the early stages of his new job.

Illinois State announced this week that it has promoted Morton to assistant coach for the 2026-27 season. It was a quick move for the former Boiler, who just completed his first season with the Redbirds last year. He was previously working as the director of basketball operations.

Purdue hosts Illinois State at Mackey Arena on Monday, Nov. 9. It will be the first time Morton has returned to Keady Court since the 2023-24 campaign, his senior season.

Morton was a member of Purdue teams that won back-to-back Big Ten championships in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. The Boilermakers also made a run to the National Championship Game in 2024.

Following the 2023-24 campaign, Morton decided to use his COVID-19 year of eligibility that had been granted by the NCAA. He transferred to Colorado State and helped the Rams win a Mountain West Tournament title and make a run to the second round of March Madness.

Illinois State finished the 2025-26 season with a 23-13 record and a 12-8 record in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Redbirds made a deep run in the NIT, reaching the semifinal round.

Former teammates reuniting at Mackey

Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) and guard Lance Jones (55) celebrate. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Nov. 9 matchup between Purdue and Illinois State will feature two former Boilermakers who are dipping their toes into the coaching field. Morton is now an assistant for the Redbirds, and former Purdue guard Lance Jones has returned to West Lafayette as a graduate assistant.

Jones was only at Purdue for one season, but he and Morton played together on the 2023-24 squad that won a Big Ten title and played for the national championship. It may be brief, but it will provide the former teammates a brief opportunity to reconnect before taking the floor.

Jones and fellow former Boilermaker Sterling Carter are working as graduate assistants under Matt Painter this season. They replaced Isaiah Thompson and Carson Barrett after they spent two seasons in that position for the Boilermakers.

Purdue's regular season begins on Nov. 2, when it travels to Las Vegas for a showdown against Gonzaga. Illinois State also starts the year on Nov. 2, playing St. Mary's in California.

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