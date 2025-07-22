2,000 Career Points? What Purdue's Senior Class Would Need To Do To Reach Milestone
Purdue's senior class has enjoyed an incredible run in West Lafayette. The trio of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn has won two Big Ten titles, played in the National Championship Game, and has reached the NCAA Tournament every year. All three are also 1,000-point scorers while wearing the black and gold.
All three players are focused on winning another Big Ten championship, leading Purdue back to the NCAA Tournament, and making a deep run in March Madness. Reaching 2,000 career points this season is probably pretty far from their minds.
But that doesn't prevent us from talking about it, at least a little bit. What would it take for each of those three individuals to hit that incredible career milestone by the time their senior season concludes? I've done some of the math.
Career point totals for Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn
During the 2024-25 season, Smith, Loyer, and Kaufman-Renn all hit the 1,000-point milestone, an impressive accomplishment for a three-man senior class. Smith was the first to hit the benchmark, followed by Loyer and Kaufman-Renn.
By the end of the year, Smith totaled 1,375 points, Loyer amassed 1,281, and Kaufman-Renn tallied 1,131 points. So, yes, it's going to take a lot for any of those players to hit the 2,000-point mark by the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, but it's not impossible.
This year, Purdue will play 31 regular-season games. If you assume Purdue makes both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments at the end of the year, you can add two more games to that total. If the Boilermakers reach the National Championship Game, the number of games jumps up to 38.
Yes, there are still some numbers to play with. Theoretically, Purdue could play four games in the Big Ten Tournament, which could bump their total number of games up. In all likelihood, the maximum number of games the Boilers would play would be 40.
So, here's what it would take for each player to hit 2,000 career points by the end of the year, depending on number of games played.
Braden Smith
- Total points: 1,375 points
- Points away from 2,000: 625 points
- Best season so far: 15.8 ppg (2024-25)
Average needed
- 31 games: 20.2 ppg
- 32 games: 19.5 ppg
- 33 games: 18.9 ppg
- 34 games: 18.4 ppg
- 35 games: 17.9 ppg
- 36 games: 17.4 ppg
- 37 games: 16.9 ppg
- 38 games: 16.5 ppg
- 39 games: 16.1 ppg
- 40 games: 15.7 ppg
Fletcher Loyer
- Total points: 1,281 points
- Points away from 2,000: 719
- Best season so far: 13.8 ppg (2024-25)
Average needed
- 31 games: 23.2 ppg
- 32 games: 22.5 ppg
- 33 games: 21.8 ppg
- 34 games: 21.2 ppg
- 35 games: 20.6 ppg
- 36 games: 20.0 ppg
- 37 games: 19.5 ppg
- 38 games: 18.9 ppg
- 39 games: 18.5 ppg
- 40 games: 18.0 ppg
Trey Kaufman-Renn
- Total points: 1,131 points
- Points away from 2,000: 869 points
- Best season so far: 20.1 ppg (2024-25)
Average needed
- 31 games: 28.1 ppg
- 32 games: 27.2 ppg
- 33 games: 26.4 ppg
- 34 games: 25.6 ppg
- 35 games: 24.9 ppg
- 36 games: 24.2 ppg
- 37 games: 23.5 ppg
- 38 games: 22.9 ppg
- 39 games: 22.3 ppg
- 40 games: 21.8 ppg
Purdue's 2,000-point club
Reaching the 2,000-point milestone is not an easy task to accomplish. Only six players in the history of Purdue basketball have hit that mark. That list includes:
- Zach Edey — 2,516 points
- Rick Mount — 2,323 points
- Joe Barry Carroll — 2,179 points
- E'Twaun Moore — 2,136 points
- Dave Schellhase — 2,074 points
- Troy Lewis — 2,038 points
It's an exclusive club. Will any of Purdue's seniors hit that benchmark by the end of the 2025-26 campaign?
