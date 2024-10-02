2024-25 Big Ten Basketball Preseason Poll Released, Purdue Picked to Win League
The 2024-25 Big Ten men's basketball preseason poll has been released. After winning back-to-back regular season conference titles in 2023 and 2024, Purdue is once again projected to be at the top of the league.
Purdue is coming off a 34-5 season in 2023-24, reaching the National Championship Game. Although the Boilermakers lost key contributors in Zach Edey, Mason Gillis and Lance Jones, the media is giving coach Matt Painter the benefit of the doubt.
Additionally, the Boilers return starters Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn. Myles Colvin, Caleb Furst and Cam Heide are also expected to take on bigger roles this season.
In addition to Purdue winning the Big Ten, the media has also tabbed Smith as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. If that came to fruition, it would mark the third year the Boilers have had the Big Ten Player of the Year (Edey in 2023 and 2024).
Below is the complete Big Ten preseason poll for the 2024-25 season.
2024-25 Big Ten Preseason Poll
1. Purdue Boilermakers
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. UCLA Bruins
4. Illinois Fighting Illini
5. Michigan State Spartans
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
8. Ohio State Buckeyes
9. Michigan Wolverines
10. Maryland Terrapins
11. Iowa Hawkeyes
T-12: Wisconsin Badgers; Nebraska Cornhuskers; USC Trojans
15. Washington Huskies
16. Northwestern Wildcats
17. Penn State Nittany Lions
18. Minnesota Golden Gophers
