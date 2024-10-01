2024-25 Preseason All-Big Ten Basketball Team Announced
The players included on the 2024-25 preseason All-Big Ten team have been announced. A total of 10 players from the conference were included on the list, with Purdue guard Braden Smith being the only unanimous selection.
The Big Ten's announcement came on Tuesday, a day before the men's and women's basketball teams arrive in Chicago for Big Ten Media Days.
Below are the 10 Big Ten basketball players that received preseason all-conference accolades.
- Oumar Ballo, Indiana Hoosiers
- Payton Sandfort, Iowa Hawkeyes
- Dawson Garcia, Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern Wildcats
- Bruce Thornton, Ohio State Buckeyes
- Jackson Shelstad, Oregon Ducks
- Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State Nittany Lions
- Braden Smith, Purdue Boilermakers*
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Great Osobor, Washington Huskies
*unanimous All-Big Ten selection
Additionally, Smith was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. The junior guard is coming of a sophomore campaign in which he averaged 12.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. Purdue finished with a 34-5 record, won a Big Ten regular season title and reached the National Championship Game.
