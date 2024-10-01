Boilermakers Country

2024-25 Preseason All-Big Ten Basketball Team Announced

The 2024-25 All-Big Ten basketball team was announced on Tuesday. Purdue guard Braden Smith was the only unanimous selection.

Dustin Schutte

Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3)
Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The players included on the 2024-25 preseason All-Big Ten team have been announced. A total of 10 players from the conference were included on the list, with Purdue guard Braden Smith being the only unanimous selection.

The Big Ten's announcement came on Tuesday, a day before the men's and women's basketball teams arrive in Chicago for Big Ten Media Days.

Below are the 10 Big Ten basketball players that received preseason all-conference accolades.

  • Oumar Ballo, Indiana Hoosiers
  • Payton Sandfort, Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Dawson Garcia, Minnesota Golden Gophers
  • Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern Wildcats
  • Bruce Thornton, Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Jackson Shelstad, Oregon Ducks
  • Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Braden Smith, Purdue Boilermakers*
  • Dylan Harper, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • Great Osobor, Washington Huskies

*unanimous All-Big Ten selection

Additionally, Smith was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. The junior guard is coming of a sophomore campaign in which he averaged 12.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. Purdue finished with a 34-5 record, won a Big Ten regular season title and reached the National Championship Game.

Related Big Ten stories

BIG TEN, SEC DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIP: Will the Big Ten and SEC begin working together to take a larger chunk of the College Football Playoff bids? The two leagues will meet next week, per a report. CLICK HERE

BIG TEN WEEK 6 POWER RANKINGS: Penn State passed its first big test on Saturday, defeating Illinois 21-7. Is this the year the Nittany Lions finally get back to the Big Ten Championship Game? CLICK HERE

BIG TEN WEEK 6 OVERREACTIONS: James Franklin swears on the radio, Curt Cignetti isn't interested in schoolwork, Matt Rhule smashes his headset and Big Ten special teams woes are highlighted. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Basketball