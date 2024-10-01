Boilermakers Country

How to Watch 2024 Big Ten Men's, Women's Basketball Media Days

Big Ten Men's and Women's Basketball Media Days will be held in Chicago from Wednesday, Oct. 2 through Thursday, Oct. 3.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter and Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter and Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024-25 college basketball season is almost here. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Big Ten men's and women's basketball teams will take center stage in Chicago for annual Big Ten Basketball Media Days.

Women's basketball will be on the spotlight on Wednesday and the men's teams will be at the forefront on Thursday. Below is the complete schedule and how you can watch the Big Ten's annual event.

Women's Basketball Media Day

  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2
  • Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET (Big Ten Coaches Roundtable); 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. ET (BTN Live: Big Ten Women's Basketball Media Days)
  • Location: Rosemont, Ill.
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • TV hosts: Mike Hall and Kylen Mills

Schedule of coaches

  • 10 a.m.: Jan Jensen (Iowa), Dawn Pitzuweit (Minnesota), Amy Williams (Nebraska)
  • 10:20 a.m.: Tina Langley (Washington), Coquese Washington (Rutgers), Lindsay Gottlieb (USC)
  • 10:40 a.m.: Teri Moren (Indiana), Kelly Graves (Oregon), Cori Close (UCLA)
  • 11 a.m.: Carolyn Kieger (Penn State), Kim Barnes Arico (Michigan), Robyn Fralick (Michigan State)
  • 11:20 a.m.: Brenda Frese (Maryland), Katie Gearlds (Purdue), Shauna Green (Illinois)
  • 11:40 a.m.: Kevin McGuff (Ohio State), Marisa Moseley (Wisconson), Joe McKeown (Northwestern)

Men's Basketball Media Day

  • Date: Thursday, Oct. 3
  • Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET (Big Ten Coaches Roundtable); 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. ET (BTN Live: Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Days)
  • Location: Rosemont, Ill.
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • TV hosts: Dave Revsine and Rick Pizzo

Schedule of coaches

  • 10 a.m.: Brad Underwood (Illinois), Dusty May (Michigan), Greg Gard (Wisconsin)
  • 10:20 a.m.: Tom Izzo (Michigan State), Dana Altman (Oregon), Mike Rhoades (Penn State)
  • 10:40 a.m.: Kevin Willard (Maryland), Steve Pikiell (Rutgers), Mick Cronin (UCLA)
  • 11 a.m.: Mike Woodson (Indiana), Fred Hoiberg (Nebraska), Eric Musselman (USC)
  • 11:20 a.m.: Ben Johnson (Minnesota), Matt Painter (Purdue), Danny Sprinkle (Washington)
  • 11:40 a.m.: Fran McCaffery (Iowa), Chris Collins (Northwestern), Jake Diebler (Ohio State)

Related Big Ten stories

ALL-BIG TEN PRESEASON TEAM ANNOUNCED: The 2024-25 All-Big Ten basketball team was announced on Tuesday. Purdue guard Braden Smith was the only unanimous selection. CLICK HERE

BIG TEN, SEC DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIP: Will the Big Ten and SEC begin working together to take a larger chunk of the College Football Playoff bids? The two leagues will meet next week, per a report.CLICK HERE

Published |Modified
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Basketball