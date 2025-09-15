4-Star Forward Ralph Scott Sets Date for Official Visit to Purdue
Purdue is preparing to host another top-50 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class this week. Ralph Scott, a four-star forward who attends IMG Academy, is headed to West Lafayette on Wednesday, according to Sam Kayser of League Ready.
Scott's official visit to Purdue will come a week after receiving an offer from coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers, setting the date for Wednesday, Sept. 17.
He revealed that he got an offer last week with a social media post.
"Blessed and grateful to receive an offer from Purdue University! Go Boilermakers!" Scott wrote on X last week. "All glory to God."
Scott is a 6-foot-7 small forward who is ranked as the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He has received offers from Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Houston, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, LSU, Oregon, and others.
Purdue has hosted multiple skilled players in the 2026 class in recent weeks. Four-star prospect and 7-foot center Sinan Huan was in town on Saturday, Sept. 6. Five-star forward Cameron Williams was in West Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 13.
Currently, two players are committed to Purdue's 2026 class: four-star point guard Luke Ertel and four-star shooting guard Jacob Webber.
Ralph Scott's game and highlights
Scott is a really skilled shooter and has good size at the wing. He's best when he can spot up, usually either catching and shooting or using a pump fake and a dribble to get by a defender so he can get to his pull-up jumper.
Scott does possess the ability to get to the rim off the bounce, but it's not the strength of his game right now. He could improve that element and become an even more dynamic player on the wing.
Defensively, Scott uses his length on the interior to block shots and disrupt passing lanes. He still needs work on that end of the floor, but he's more than capable of being a high-level defender because of his size and length.
