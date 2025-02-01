Availability Report Released for Purdue-Indiana Rivalry Matchup
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana's backcuourt will be without a key piece for Friday night's game against No. 10 Purdue. Prior to tipoff between the Hoosiers and Boilermakers, IU revealed that Kanaan Carlyle will not play.
Carlyle was listed as "out" on Indiana's availability report for Friday. The Hoosiers will also be without Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps. Newton has played in just four games this season. Cupps is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
No further details regarding Carlyle's status was provided at the time of the report. The sophomore guard has appeared in 18 games for the Hoosiers this season, averaging 4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Purdue is at full strength for Friday's game against the Hoosiers. The only injury is to 7-foot-4 freshman Daniel Jacobsen, who suffered an injury in the second game of the season against Northern Kentucky. He is also out for the year.
Tipoff between the Hoosiers and Boilermakers is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. Purdue swept the season series last year and is looking to make it three straight wins over Indiana.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-INDIANA: A rivalry gets renewed on Friday, as No. 10 Purdue hosts Indiana at Mackey Arena. Here's the time, television information, key stats, top players and more. CLICK HERE
PURDUE HYPE VIDEO: Purdue dropped an intense hype video to get fans excited for Friday night's rivalry showdown vs. Indiana. The game is set for 8 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. CLICK HERE
PURDUE KEEPING EYES ON BIG TEN: Yes, Friday's rivalry game between No. 10 Purdue and Indiana is a rivalry game, but the Boilermakers are keeping their focus on a third straight Big Ten title. CLICK HERE
PAINTER TALKS IU RIVALRY: Purdue coach Matt Painter talked about the rivalry game with Indiana. He says it's more than an ordinary game and it's not "just another game" on the schedule. CLICK HERE