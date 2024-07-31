Big Ten Announces Future Host Sites of Men's, Women's Basketball Tournaments
The Big Ten Conference has announced future host sites of the men's and women's basketball tournaments. The league has revealed which cities will host the events through 2028.
Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit and Las Vegas will serve as host cities from 2025-28. Indianapolis will host four tournaments and Las Vegas will host two. Both Chicago and Detroit will each host one.
"Spanning all 3 time zones acrss the Big Ten," the conference's social media post stated.
"We look forward to partnering with the cities of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis and Las Vegas as they host the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments from 2025-28," said Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti. "Each city will be an exciting postseason opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, both locally and from across the country."
The conference has predominantly hosted the tournament in the Midwest, although it has played in Washington D.C. and New York City. With the addition of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington, the league will be taking advantage of Las Vegas as a host city to help bring West Coast fans to the event.
The Big Ten's release regarding the basketball tournaments comes a week after Petitti revealed that the Big Ten Football Championship Game will remain at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through 2028.
"The city and community have really embraced the event," Petitti said at Big Ten Football Media Days last week. "It's impactful. You can really feel it when you're there."
Both the Big Ten men's and women's tournaments will be held in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in 2025. The Women's tournament is scheduled from March 5-9 and the men's runs from March 12-16.
Here's a look at the schedule for both the men's and women's tournaments from 2025-28.
Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament dates and sites
- March 5-9, 2025: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)
- March 4-8, 2026: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)
- March 3-7, 2027: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nev.)
- March 1-5, 2028: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, Mich.)
Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament dates and sites
- March 12-16, 2025: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)
- March 11-15, 2026: United Center (Chicago, Ill.)
- March 10-14, 2027: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)
- March 8-12, 2028: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Related Big Ten Basketball stories
ROTHSTEIN'S BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS: Even with the loss of Zach Edey, Lance Jones and Mason Gillis, college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein ranks Purdue as the best team in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE