College Basketball Analyst Names Top-4 Candidates for 2025 Big Ten Coach of the Year
Selecting the 2025 Big Ten Coach of the Year may be a difficult decision this season, with a handful of teams performing at an extremely high level. Big Ten Network and NCAA.com contributor Andy Katz has narrowed his list down to four candidates, though.
In a recent video posted by Big Ten Network, Katz trims his list of potential Big Ten Coach of the Year candidates down to Matt Painter (Purdue), Greg Gard (Wisconsin), Dusty May (Michigan) and Tom Izzo (Michigan State).
After Saturday's games, those are four of the top-five teams in the Big Ten standings. The only coach omitted was UCLA's Mick Cronin, which is with Wisconsin for fourth at 9-4.
Purdue currently leads the league at 11-2 and Michigan and Michigan State are tied in second place, both owning 10-2 records. Below is the video of Katz providing his explanations behind his top-four candidates for Big Ten Coach of the Year.
As it stands right now, who's your pick for Big Ten Coach of the Year?
