Big Ten Blooper: Ace Bailey Scores Over Lost Official in Rutgers-Illinois Game
When a fanbase is upset with the officiating in a basketball game, you might hear someone say, "Well, it's eight vs. five out there." Well, on Wednesday night, that was actually the case in the Rutgers-Illinois game at Jersey Mike's Arena. Except it was just six vs. five, and it had nothing to do with the actual calls.
At one point in the game, Bailey was attempting to get to the rim after beating Illinois defender Ben Humrichous. But official Jeffrey Anderson — also known as "High Knees" — found himself in the middle of the play.
It didn't seem to matter to Bailey, who still knocked down a close-range jump shot following a pump fake. It was one of the more bizarre plays of the college basketball season.
College basketball analyst Robbie Hummel said he'd never seen anything quite like that, and I have to admit, I don't believe I have either. How about you?
Bailey had another Big night for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 18 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, blocking three shots and dishing out two assists. He was a huge reason why Rutgers upset 23rd-ranked Illinois 82-73.
