Lafayette Native Brooks Barnhizer Posts Heartfelt Message to Northwestern Fans
Brooks Barnhizer's career at Northwestern ended in an unfortunate way. Battling a foot injury, the senior will watch the remainder of the 2024-25 season from the sidelines, drawing his time with the Wildcats to an end.
Barnhizer was in the middle of the most productive season of his career. The Lafayette, Ind. native was averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He was one of the toughest, most intense players in the Big Ten.
This week, Barnhizer released a heartfelt message on social media geared towards Northwestern fans, students, alumni and everyone else associated with the school and basketball program. He titled it, "Dear Northwestern."
"Four years ago, I had no idea what the phrase 'Dear Northwestern' would mean to me. Now, as I grapple with an injury, I know that it means everything.
"'Dear Northwestern' means I'm addressing all the people that made my time as a Wildcat the most intense, beautiful and transforming years of my life. It means I'm addressing all of my teammates, coaches, and friends. It means I'm addressing an entire community that has shaped me into the person I am today.
"And here i say: Our story is far from over. Because as I go forward in my career, this incredible place will stay with me through it all. And at every turn — with every loose ball, lost tooth, and bloody nose — I'll be representing the people here in Evanston that changed my life."
Barnhizer has enjoyed a prolific career in Evanston over the last four seasons. He scored 1,067 career points, grabbed 581 rebounds, dished out 209 assists and recorded 133 steals. The former Lafayette Jeff High School star was also a member of two Northwestern teams that reached the NCAA Tournament.
When Northwestern coach Chris Collins announced Barnhizer's status for the remainder of the season, he was in tears.
"The decision was made to shut it down, and so he's not going to be with us the rest of the year," Collins said earlier this month. "He left it all out there — I'm sorry, I'm getting emotional. I love that kid. Not seeing him be able to get out there today just sucks."
Related stories on Big Ten basketball
TOP-4 BIG TEN COTY CANDIDATES: College basketball analyst Andy Katz named his four Big Ten Coach of the Year candidates, which included Tom Izzo, Matt Painter, Dusty May and Greg Gard. CLICK HERE
ACE BAILEY SCORES OVER OFFICIAL: College basketball official Jeffrey Anderson got tangled up in a play in the Rutgers-Illinois game Wednesday, but Ace Bailey was able to get a bucket anyway. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN MARCH MADNESS PROJECTIONS: FOX college basketball analyst Mike DeCourcy has released his first Bracket Forecast of February, which includes 10 teams from the Big Ten. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS: A three-team race for the top spot in the Big Ten between Michigan State, Purdue and Michigan is heating up. So, too, is a battle for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament. CLICK HERE