Ohio State Officially Welcomes Indiana Transfer Center Joey Brunk

Brunk becomes the second player to join the program through the transfer portal this offseason.

The Ohio State men’s basketball program officially welcomed center Joey Brunk on Monday morning, a little more than a week after he announced his transfer from Indiana. He becomes the second player to join the program through the transfer portal this offseason, joining former Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler.

The 6-foot-11 and 225-pound Brunk began his college career at Butler, where he played for three seasons, including a redshirt year under Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann in 2016-17. He then transferred to Indiana ahead of the 2019-20 season, during which he averaged 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in just over 19 minutes per game for the Hoosiers.

Brunk missed all of last season with a back injury that required surgery but was one of four players name a team captain by his teammates. Now back to full strength, he’ll take advantage of his extra year of eligibility and suit up for Holtmann once again.

“(Holtmann has) always been someone that I’ve been able to go to for advice and I’ve called when I’ve had to make decisions,” Brunk told The Columbus Dispatch after announcing his decision. “He’s always been in my corner. Our relationship really meant a lot. I wanted to bring it full circle.”

Brunk now joins an Ohio State frontcourt that was already set to feature returning senior Kyle Young, juniors E.J. Liddell and Ibrahima Diallo and sophomore Zed Key – that is, assuming Liddell withdraws his name from NBA Draft consideration as widely expected. He should make an immediate contribution on defense and as a rebounder for the Buckeyes.

