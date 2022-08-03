Big Ten Daily: Former Ohio State Guard Duane Washington Signs with Phoenix Suns

Former Ohio State guard Duane Washington has signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Washington appeared in 48 games last season for the Indiana Pacers and averaged 9.9 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds per contest. During his time with the team, he set the single-game franchise record with seven made 3-pointers in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 24.

The 22-year-old guard spent three years with the Buckeyes from 2018-2021 before announcing his intentions to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft. Washington originally kept his college eligibility intact but decided to remain in the draft pool before going undrafted.

Washington was a third-team All-Big Ten Selection in 2021.

Read More From Buckeyes Now on FanNation

4-Star Forward Gehrig Normand Commits to Michigan State

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans' basketball program received another talented commitment on Tuesday. This time, it was from four-star small forward Gehrig Normand out of Birdville High School in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Related: 5-Star Forward Xavier Booker Announces Commitment to Michigan State

Normand held 21 total offers and took five official visits before settling on Michigan State. He is the third top-100 recruit for the Spartans in the 2023 recruiting class, ranking No. 89 according to the 247Sports Composite.

With the addition of Normand, Michigan State's class of 2023 is now ranked No. 4 in the country by 247Sports, with its players having an average ranking of 97.37 per prospect.

Read More From Spartan Nation on FanNation

Previous Big Ten Daily Stories