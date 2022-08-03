Skip to main content

Former Ohio State Guard Duane Washington Signing With Phoenix Suns

Washington averaged 9.9 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 48 games with the Indiana Pacers last season.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Ohio State guard Duane Washington has agreed to a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns.

The 22-year-old Washington averaged 9.9 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 48 games with the Indiana Pacers last season after joining the franchise as an undrafted free agent.

He notably set a single-game franchise record with seven three-pointers in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 24 and scored a career-high 22 points in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 29.

The Pacers converted Washington’s two-way contract into a multi-year deal in April but waived him in mid-July to clear cap space for restricted free agent center Deandre Ayton, who ultimately remained in Phoenix after the Suns matched their four-year, $133 million contract offer.

Washington will now provide Phoenix with depth at point guard behind veteran Chris Paul and backup Cameron Payne, who led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021 and the best record in the league last season.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State Newcomers Receive Jersey Numbers For 2022-23 Basketball Season

Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State’s Upcoming Trip To Bahamas

Ohio State To Play San Diego State In Opening Round Of Maui Invitational

2023 In-State F Devin Royal Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

Tipoff Time Announced For Ohio State’s CBS Sports Classic Matchup Against UNC

Report: Indiana Pacers To Waive Former Ohio State G Duane Washington

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ted Ginn
Football

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Sneaks By Michigan State, 32-19

By Andrew Lind8 hours ago
Ty Lockwood
Recruiting

2023 Ohio State TE Commit Ty Lockwood Flips To Alabama

By Andrew Lind8 hours ago
Jason Moore
Recruiting

Ohio State No. 2 In SI All-American’s 2023 Recruiting Rankings

By Andrew Lind9 hours ago
66. Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State Reveals 2022 Fall Camp Schedule

By Andrew Lind9 hours ago
Bruce Thornton
Basketball

Ohio State Newcomers Receive Jersey Numbers For 2022-23 Basketball Season

By Andrew LindAug 1, 2022 6:04 PM EDT
Chris Holtmann
Basketball

Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State’s Upcoming Trip To Bahamas

By Andrew LindAug 1, 2022 4:17 PM EDT
Devin Smith
Football

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Shocks Wisconsin, 33-29

By Andrew LindAug 1, 2022 12:57 PM EDT
Maui Invitational
Basketball

Ohio State To Play San Diego State In Opening Round Of Maui Invitational

By Andrew LindAug 1, 2022 11:32 AM EDT