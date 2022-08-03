According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Ohio State guard Duane Washington has agreed to a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns.

The 22-year-old Washington averaged 9.9 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 48 games with the Indiana Pacers last season after joining the franchise as an undrafted free agent.

He notably set a single-game franchise record with seven three-pointers in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 24 and scored a career-high 22 points in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 29.

The Pacers converted Washington’s two-way contract into a multi-year deal in April but waived him in mid-July to clear cap space for restricted free agent center Deandre Ayton, who ultimately remained in Phoenix after the Suns matched their four-year, $133 million contract offer.

Washington will now provide Phoenix with depth at point guard behind veteran Chris Paul and backup Cameron Payne, who led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021 and the best record in the league last season.

