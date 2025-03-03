Boilermakers Country

Boiler Banter Podcast: Importance of Beating UCLA, Plus Rutgers and Illinois Preview

On this week's Boiler Banter Podcast, Dustin Schutte and Brandon Brown talk about Purdue's win over UCLA, preview matchups vs. Rutgers and Illinois and discuss the "Golden Era" of Boilermaker basketball.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) passes the ball to guard Braden Smith (3)
Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) passes the ball to guard Braden Smith (3) / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Purdue was able to get back into the win column on Friday night, defeating UCLA 76-66 and improving to 20-9 on the season. What did that win do for the Boilermakers' psyche moving forward?

Purdue Boilermakers on SI's Dustin Schutte and Brandon Brown discussed the win over the Bruins, the development and play of Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith breaking the all-time assist record. But that just got the conversation started.

Also discussed in this week's Boiler Banter Podcast was the "Golden Era" of Purdue basketball, and how fans shouldn't take the play of guys like Zach Edey, Smith and Kaufman-Renn for granted. The fellas also previewed upcoming matchups with Rutgers and Illinois to close out the regular season.

Below is the full episode of the Boiler Banter Podcast.

For more Boiler Banter episodes, you can visit Big Ten on Sports Illustrated on YouTube.

Related stories on Purdue basketball

BIG TEN BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS: Michigan State is soaring towards another Big Ten title, posting an impressive pair of wins over Maryland and Wisconsin last week. CLICK HERE

UPDATE ON FORMER PURDUE PLAYERS: Four former Purdue basketball players are playing college basketball elsewhere. Here are updates on Ethan Morton, Mason Gillis, Chase Martin and Brandon Newman. CLICK HERE

ANALYST SHOUTS OUT BRADEN SMITH: After breaking Purdue's all-time assist record on Friday night vs. UCLA, FOX college basketball analyst John Fanta gave Braden Smith a major shoutout. CLICK HERE

UCLA MOVIE RELEASED: Purdue picked up a big win on Friday night at Mackey Arena, defeating UCLA 76-66. This weekend, the program's social media team released "The UCLA Movie." CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Basketball