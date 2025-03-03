Boiler Banter Podcast: Importance of Beating UCLA, Plus Rutgers and Illinois Preview
Purdue was able to get back into the win column on Friday night, defeating UCLA 76-66 and improving to 20-9 on the season. What did that win do for the Boilermakers' psyche moving forward?
Purdue Boilermakers on SI's Dustin Schutte and Brandon Brown discussed the win over the Bruins, the development and play of Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith breaking the all-time assist record. But that just got the conversation started.
Also discussed in this week's Boiler Banter Podcast was the "Golden Era" of Purdue basketball, and how fans shouldn't take the play of guys like Zach Edey, Smith and Kaufman-Renn for granted. The fellas also previewed upcoming matchups with Rutgers and Illinois to close out the regular season.
Below is the full episode of the Boiler Banter Podcast.
For more Boiler Banter episodes, you can visit Big Ten on Sports Illustrated on YouTube.
