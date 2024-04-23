Purdue's Zach Edey Officially Declares for 2024 NBA Draft
Zach Edey has made it official. The two-time National Player of the Year and Purdue great has submitted his paperwork to the league office, making him eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
This comes as no surprise, as Edey's intention was to declare for the draft following the season. But by submitting paperwork to the NBA, he's now officially eligible for the draft.
"I felt like it was time," Edey said, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "I showed that I'm a physical presence on offense this season," Edey said. "I also showed I can play defense. I can guard in space, even defend guards."
Edey guided Purdue to a 34-5 record, including a second straight Big Ten regular season title and an appearance in the national championship for the first time since 1969. The Boilermakers' Final Four trip was the program's first since 1980.
Near the end of the regular season, Purdue coach Matt Painter was asked by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein if there was a possibility that Edey could return to West Lafayette next season. Because of the Covid-19 waiver from the NCAA during the 2020-21 campaign, the 7-foot-4 center technically could've returned for one more year.
"No, this is his last year at Purdue," Painter said. "No window. No window. This is it."
Edey became the first player since Virginia's Ralph Sampson (1981-83) to win Naismith National Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons. He also owns a few impressive Purdue records.
Edey leaves West Lafayette as the progam's all-time leading scorer and rebounder. He finished his career with the Boilermakers with 2,516 points and 1,321 rebounds. His No. 15 is already hanging in the rafters of Mackey Arena, celebrating his status as a two-time All-American.
In the latest NBA Mock Draft from ESPN, Givony projected Edey going No. 15 overall to the Miami Heat.
"Edey's positional fit alongside Bam Adebayo would be a topic of discussion in Miami, but his productivity, physicality, intensity and cultural match would be welcomed by the Heat," Givony wrote. "Adebayo has started to slowly incorporate a 3-point shot into his offensive arsenal late this season and has the type of defensive versatility that could be useful alongside another big man. Edey's offensive rebounding and interior scoring are skills the Heat don't have much of, making him an attractive pick here."
During the 2023-24 season, Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game for the Boilermakers. In the interview with Rothstein, Painter raved about the progress the center made throughout his career at Purdue.
"It's been great, just because he's really disputed the stereotypical things they say about guys that size," Painter said. "He can move, he can rebound out of his area, he can defend in pick-and-roll. He actually can shoot on the perimeter ... he just causes such a problem for college basketball.
"He puts in the work. He's very unselfish, he's competitive, he goes after every rebound ... He does a good job of knowing what's going on."
