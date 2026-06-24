Purdue Basketball Releases Information for Summer Canada Trip

Purdue's summer trip to Canada is set. At the end of July, the Boilermakers will travel north for eight days to play four games, hoping to learn something about themselves ahead of the 2026-27 college basketball season.

The program revealed details about its international trip on Wednesday. Purdue will play four games in a five-day stretch, beginning on July 25. Here's a quick rundown of the team's schedule for this summer's international trip.

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Saturday, July 25

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) shoots the ball. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Opponent — Vancouver Select

— Vancouver Select Location — Langara College (Vancouver)

— Langara College (Vancouver) Time — 8 p.m. ET

— 8 p.m. ET Stream — TBA

Sunday, July 26

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) reacts to a play. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Opponent — Trinity Western College

— Trinity Western College Location — Langley Events Center (Langley, British Columbia)

— Langley Events Center (Langley, British Columbia) Time — 5 p.m. ET

— 5 p.m. ET Stream — TBA

Tuesday, July 28

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots the ball. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opponent — University of Calgary

— University of Calgary Location — Simon Frasier University (British Columbia)

— Simon Frasier University (British Columbia) Time — 9 p.m. ET

— 9 p.m. ET Stream — TBA

Wednesday, July 29

Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) dribbles the basketball. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Opponent — University of Fraser Valley

— University of Fraser Valley Location — Capilano University (Vancouver)

— Capilano University (Vancouver) Time — 5 p.m. ET

— 5 p.m. ET Stream — TBA

Matt Painter talks advantages of Canada trip

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts to a call. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

This year's trip to Canada will be Purdue's first international venture since 2023, when the program went to Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic for competition. The Boilermakers then made a run to the National Championship Game nine months later.

Head coach Matt Painter said this year's trip to Canada should provide Purdue with some quality competition, allowing the team to learn a lot about itself before the start of the 2026-27 season.

"The competition will be good. On the international trips, the competition hasn't been as good lately," Painter said. "In Europe, the timing isn't great when you go over for competition. That's their downtime. Trying to get teams together, they don't want to; they're on vacation."

For Purdue, this is a well-timed international trip. The Boilers are losing four starters from last year's team and more than 60% of its scoring production from a team that went 30-9, won the Big Ten Tournament and reached the Elite Eight.

With several new faces in the program and guys accepting new roles, this will be the first real opportunity to develop team chemistry and a competitive arena.

"The basketball will be better. It'll be college teams," Painter said. "So, we'll go from there. We'll see how it helps us."

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