Braden Smith Breaks Program Record, Becomes Purdue's All-Time Leader in Assists
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There's a new all-time assist leader in West Lafayette. Early in Friday night's game against UCLA, Purdue junior guard Braden Smith dished out his 691st career assist, becoming the program's all-time leader.
Smith got the ball to teammate Myles Colvin, who knocked down a two-point jump shot at the 11:55 mark to give the junior guard the record. Smith passed Bruce Parkinson to claim the program's all-time assist record.
Parkinson set the record at 690 assists when he played for Purdue from 1972-77.
Entering Friday's game against UCLA, Smith had 688 assists, needing just three more to take the program record. The most impressive thing? The guard still has a year of eligibility remaining.
Smith is averaging 8.7 assists per game this season and 6.7 assists for his career. He has a chance to be one of the all-time greatest passers college basketball has ever seen.
In addition to the impressive assist totals, Smith has also scored more than 1,000 career points and grabbed more than 500 rebounds so far during his career in West Lafayette.
