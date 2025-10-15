Breaking Down Preseason KenPom Rankings For Every Purdue Opponent
Measuring Purdue's schedule strength is really difficult if you're trying to do it using the Associated Press poll. That only includes the top 25 teams in the country, but fortunately, there's a better way.
The 2025-26 KenPom preseason rankings are now available, so why not see how challenging Purdue's schedule will be based on that? It provides a much better outlook on schedule strength, as it ranks all 365 teams participating at the NCAA Division I level.
Although Purdue is ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll — the first time the Boilermakers have been ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll — they come in at No. 3 in KenPom's ranking system. Matt Painter's team is behind only Houston and Florida, respectively.
Nine of Purdue's opponents are ranked in the preseason AP poll. Where does each team rank in KenPom?
Preseason KenPom Rankings for Every Purdue Opponent
Here's the rundown of Purdue's opponents for the 2025-26 season, based on the scheduled order of play. Home-and-home Big Ten opponents were only mentioned once.
- #4 — Kentucky Wildcast (Exhibition Game)
- #246 — Evansville Purple Aces
- #195 — Oakland Golden Grizzlies
- #23 — Alabama Crimson Tide
- #94 — Akron Zips
- #52 — Memphis Tigers
- #12 — Texas Tech Red Raiders OR #49 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (Baha Mar)
- #334 — Eastern Illinois Panthers
- #85 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- #13 — Iowa State Cyclones
- #73 — Minnesota Golden Gophers
- #47 — Marquette Golden Eagles
- #31 — Auburn Tigers
- #125 — Kent State Golden Flashes
- #20 — Wisconsin Badgers
- #45 — Washington Huskies
- #95 — Penn State Nittany Lions
- #46 — Iowa Hawkeyes
- #22 — USC Trojans
- #10 — UCLA Bruins
- #6 — Illinois Fighting Illini
- #40 — Indiana Hoosiers
- #34 — Maryland Terrapins
- #37 — Oregon Ducks
- #51 — Nebraska Cornhuskers
- #11 — Michigan Wolverines
- #25 — Michigan State Spartans
- #27 — Ohio State Buckeyes
- #57 — Northwestern Wildcats
As you can tell, Purdue's schedule is going to be a grind. We knew that would be the case, but the KenPom rankings validate that the Boilers are going to be challenged throughout the 2025-26 season.
This year, Purdue will play ...
- 23 teams ranked in the Top 100
- 16 teams ranked in the Top 50
- 8 teams ranked in the Top 25
- 2 teams ranked in the Top 10
Additionally, the Boilermakers will play just two teams ranked 200 or lower — Evansville (246) and Eastern Illinois (334).
Painter believes in scheduling quality opponents during the non-conference portion of the season. Not only does it prepare Purdue for Big Ten play and the NCAA Tournament, it's also a major factor in seeding for March Madness.
The Boilers certainly have plenty of challenges ahead this season.
