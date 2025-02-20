Boilermakers Country

By the Numbers: Braden Smith's Chances of Breaking Purdue Assist Record vs. Indiana

Braden Smith needs only eight assists to become Purdue's all-time leader in the category. How likely is it that the guard gets it Sunday vs. rival Indiana.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter and guard Braden Smith (3) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter and guard Braden Smith (3) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Braden Smith is inching closer to history at Purdue. The junior guard is just eight assists away from breaking the program's all-time record, set by Bruce Parkinson at 690 total assists (1972-77). He'll have a chance to break the record on Sunday, as the Boilermakers travel to Bloomington for a showdown with in-state rival Indiana.

Winning is at the front of Smith's mind entering Sunday's game, but he probably wouldn't mind making Purdue history at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, either. How realistic are his chances of becoming the program's all-time leading assist man?

Smith is averaging 8.8 assists per game this year, meaning he has a great shot at setting a new program high this weekend in Bloomington. But, just for fun, I decided to break it down even further than that.

Here's the rundown of what Smith has done throughout his career.

Average assists

2024-25 season: 8.8 assists per game (101 games)
Career: 6.8 assists per game (101 games)

Games with 8 assists or more

2024-25 season: 15 games
Career: 35 games

Assists vs. Indiana

Total assists vs. Indiana: 32 assists (5 games)
Assist average vs. Indiana: 6.4 assists per game (5 games)

Total assists vs. Indiana at Assembly Hall: 15 assists (2 games)
Assist average vs. Indiana at Assembly Hall: 7.5 assists per game (2 games)

Assists vs. Big Ten opponents (includes Big Ten Tournament)

Total assists vs. Big Ten opponents (2024-25): 141 assists (16 games)
Average assists vs. Big Ten opponents (2024-25): 8.8 assist per game (16 games)

Total assists vs. Big Ten opponents (career): 418 assists (61 games)
Average assists vs. Big Ten opponents (career): 6.8 assists per game (61 games)

Assists in true road games (does not include neutral sites)

Total assists in road games (2024-25): 69 assists (9 games)
Average assists in road games (2024-25): 7.7 assists per game (9 games)

Total assists in Big Ten road games (2024-25): 60 assists (8 games)
Average assists in Big Ten road games (2024-25): 7.5 assists per game (8 games)

Total assists in road games (career): 192 assists (30 games)
Average assists in road games (career): 6.4 assists per game (30 games)

Total assists in Big Ten road games (career): 176 (28 games)
Average assists in Big Ten road games (career): 6.3 assists per game (28 games)

