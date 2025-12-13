Marquette vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Dec. 13
The Marquette Golden Eagles have gotten off to a tough start to their season, sitting at 5-5 through their first 10 games with losses to the likes of Dayton and Oklahoma. Things won't get easier for them on Saturday when they hit the road to take on the Purdue Boilermakers.
Purdue suffered its first loss of the season last week, losing to Iowa State, but the Boilermakers bounced back on Wednesday, beating Minnesota by a score of 85-57.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's Big East vs. Big Ten showdown.
Marquette vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Marquette +17.5 (-102)
- Purdue -17.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Marquette +1280
- Purdue -3500
Total
- OVER 150.5 (-115)
- UNDER 150.5 (-105)
Marquette vs. Purdue How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 13
- Game Time: 2:00 pm ET
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Marquette Record: 5-5
- Purdue Record: 9-1
Marquette vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Marquette is 1-5 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 6-3 in Marquette's last nine games
- Marquette is 1-6 ATS in its last seven road games
- Purdue is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in Purdue's last six games
- Purdue is 0-4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. Big East opponents
Marquette vs. Purdue Key Player to Watch
- Braden Smith, G - Purdue Boilermakers
Braden Smith entered the season as the betting favorite to win the Wooden Award as the best player in the country, but he's gotten off to a rough start to his Senior campaign. Smith is shooting just 41.3% from the field while averaging only 13.3 points per game. If Purdue wants to contend for a national title, the Boilermakers need Smith to start playing better.
Marquette vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
Marquette is in over its head in this game. The Golden Eagles don't have any area in their game that they can lean on in this game against one of the best teams in the country. They rank just 237th in effective field goal percentage and 115th in defensive efficiency.
One of the biggest advantages that Purdue has is its effective possession ratio. By grabbing offensive rebounds and finishing with a positive turnover differential, the Boilermakers continuously give themselves extra scoring chances that go a long way in covering a big spread.
I'll lay the points with Purdue in this one.
Pick: Purdue -17.5 (-120) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
