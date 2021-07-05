Canada Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team to Finish Group Stage Against Senegal on Tuesday

The Canada Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team, which includes Purdue basketball's Zach Edey, is a perfect 2-0 after two contests. The team concludes the group stage with a matchup against Senegal on Tuesday.

After two days of competition at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Riga, Latvia, Purdue center Zach Edey and the Canada team has an undefeated record. The team recorded victories against both Lithuania and Japan.

The Canada Men's U19 Team has 180 total points scored through its two contests, which ranks third in the tournament. It has also allowed 146 points in those matchups.

Canada will look to maintain its unblemished record, and its spot atop Group A, in its final matchup of the group stage against Senegal on Tuesday at 5 a.m. ET.

Team Record Streak Points For Points Against Canada 2-0 W2 180 146 Lithuania 1-1 W1 149 153 Senegal 1-1 L1 149 149 Japan 0-2 L2 146 176

Senegal enters the game with a 1-1 record, having defeated Japan on Saturday and losing Sunday against Lithuania. Both games were decided by five points, and Senegal is averaging 74.5 points per game.

Purdue basketball's Zach Edey has been a standout starter for the team so far, registering a double-double in each of the matchups. Edey, a sophomore center for the Boilermakers, has led Canada in rebounding during both of its games.

He's registered a team-high 31 total rebounds while also recording 26 points, two assists and one block. Edey has made 64.7% of his shooting attempts from the floor but has only managed to make four of his 12 free-throw attempts.

In the Canada U19 Team's 80-71 victory over Lithuania on Saturday, Edey recorded 12 points and a team-high 16 rebounds while also registering one assist in 30 minutes of play.

The 7-foot-3 center picked up right where he left off in Canada's 100-75 win over Japan on Sunday. Edey registered 14 points and a team-high 15 rebounds while also recording one blocked shot in 17 minutes.

In two games, Edey has put up Canada's third-most points while having more the double the next closest rebounder.

Once the group stage is completed, all participating teams will compete in the Round of 16. Teams from Group A will play Group B while Group C will play Group D. The winners of the first round of the bracket advance to the Quarter-Finals on Wednesday, while the losers drop to the Classification Games to compete for places 9-16.

The Semi-Finals are scheduled for Saturday, with the Finals taking place on Sunday. The complete game schedule for all teams can be found HERE.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

BIG TEN DAILY, JULY 5: Ohio State earns a late commitment from the nation's top 2021 defensive line prospect, Penn State's 2022 recruiting class now ranks among the top five in the country and Michigan's DeVante' Jones withdraws from the NBA Draft. CLICK HERE

Ohio State earns a late commitment from the nation's top 2021 defensive line prospect, Penn State's 2022 recruiting class now ranks among the top five in the country and Michigan's DeVante' Jones withdraws from the NBA Draft. USA TO FINISH GROUP STAGE AGAINST AUSTRALIA: The USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team, which includes Purdue basketball's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst, is a perfect 2-0 after two contest. The team concludes the group stage with a matchup against Australia on Tuesday. CLICK HERE

The USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team, which includes Purdue basketball's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst, is a perfect 2-0 after two contest. The team concludes the group stage with a matchup against Australia on Tuesday. EDEY LEADS CANADA TO VICTORY ON DAY 1: Purdue center Zach made his first start for the Canada Men's U-19 FIBA World Cup Team against Lithuania on Saturday. He recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds in an 80-71 victory. CLICK HERE

Purdue center Zach made his first start for the Canada Men's U-19 FIBA World Cup Team against Lithuania on Saturday. He recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds in an 80-71 victory. EDEY'S SECOND DOUBLE-DOUBLE OF FIBA WORLD CUP: Purdue's Zach Edey posted 14 points and a team-high 15 rebounds in Canada's 100-75 victory over Japan. It was Edey's second straight double-double as the team's starting center. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!