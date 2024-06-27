CBS Sports Analyst Claims Zach Edey's NBA Workouts Were 'Emphatically Dominant'
You didn't have to be a basketball savant to know that Zach Edey dominated the college basketball world each of the last two seasons. The 7-foot-4 center was the two-time National Player of the Year for a reason. But the Purdue superstar's physicality and toughness apparently translated well to workouts prior to the 2024 NBA Draft.
Edey was selected No. 9 overall in Wednesday night's draft, picked up by the Memphis Grizzlies. He became Purdue's second lottery pick in the last three seasons, joining former teammate Jaden Ivey, who was selected by the Detroit Pistons at No. 5 in the 2022 NBA Draft.
CBS Sports' analyst and reporter Matt Norlander said one of the reasons Memphis was so intrigued by Edey was because of his dominance on the floor in workouts. He received information that the former Boilermaker was a force when he was on the court.
"I've been checking in with sources over the past week — Edey, in his workouts, was absolutely, emphatically dominant," Norlander said. "I had two sources tell me it got to a point with two separate workouts that they almost had to stop them midway through because he was so ridiculously impressive physically on the floor.
"You can't teach the size. And what happened here was, there was a lot of smoke with the Grizzlies trying to move up to get (UConn's Donovan) Clingan. Ultimately, they held firm and they draft the big that outplayed Clingan head-to-head in the National Championshop Game, even if Clingan's team got the (win). But the stats across the board, the stats at the (NBA Scouting) Combine — Zach Edey has a tremendous reputation for how hard he plays, how well he's developed, how much of a teammate he is."
Edey is coming off a season in which he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. Purdue finished the year with a 34-5 record, a Big Ten regular season championship and a trip to the National Championship Game.
During a tremendous four-year career in West Lafayette, Edey became Purdue's all-time leading scorer and rebounder, finishing with 2,516 points and 1,321 boards.
While Edey turned some heads with his shooting ability during the NBA Scouting Combine, there wasn't really much talk about his "dominance" during NBA workouts. But Norlander's report backs up a comment made by an anonymous player who worked out with the Purdue star.
In a mock draft by ESPN's Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony, it was reported that the anonymous player said working out with Edey was "like trying to guard Shaquille O'Neal." That's not a bad comparison.
Obviously, Edey has a lot of work ahead of him if he wants to be in the conversation with one of the NBA's all-time greats. But there's clearly faith that the big man's game will translate to the next level.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
GRIZZLIES GM EXPLAINS EDEY PICK: What does Zach Edey bring to the Memphis Grizzlies? General manager Zach Kleiman explained how the former Purdue center and two-time National Player of the Year creates mismatches for other NBA teams. CLICK HERE
EDEY'S TEAMMATES CELEBRATE: Instead of attending the NBA Draft, Zach Edey chose to spend the evening with his friends, family, teammates and coaches at Purdue. When his name was called by the Memphis Grizzlies, everyone surrounding the 7-foot-4 center celebrated. CLICK HERE
EDEY SELECTED BY MEMPHIS: Purdue center Zach Edey was selected with the No. 9 pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-4 center set new program records at Purdue in points and rebounds and was a two-time National Player of the Year. CLICK HERE