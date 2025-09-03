How 4-Star Forward Maximo Adams Would Fit Into Purdue's Program
Purdue won't be able to take every recruit in the 2026 recruiting class, but it has found itself in the mix for several of the top stars of the cycle. Four-star forward Maximo Adams is another prospect seriously considering the program, keeping the Boilermakers in his list of 11 schools.
Adams is a talented player, ranked as a top-100 prospect in the 2026 class, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. But how would he fit into Purdue's program? The 6-foot-7 forward already has an attitude that matches what coach Matt Painter values in recruits.
“I’m looking for a brotherhood. I want to go to a school where I trust the coach and have a good relationship with the coach," Adams told Joe Tipton of Rivals. "A school where I can just play and feel comfortable. I can fit into any type of playstyle, so I won’t be looking as much at a style. I will look at their plan for me.”
Adams is an excellent player on both ends of the court. He has a tremendous jump shot and can score in a variety of ways. He also moves well without the ball in his hands, creating open opportunities for himself on cuts and coming off of screens.
Defensively, Adams has great length at 6-foot-7 and uses his wingspan to block shots and create turnovers. He also possesses the size, athleticism, and versatility to defend multiple positions on the court.
"Adams was one of the biggest breakout players of the grassroots season, averaging 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game in EYBL play while shooting 52% from the field, 42% from behind the arc, and 74% from the free-throw line," wrote 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finklestein. "He’s a true mismatch problem who can play multiple positions and score at different levels."
Purdue's has two commitments in 2026 class
The 2026 class is an important one for Purdue, with Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, Oscar Cluff, Liam Murphy, and Sam King entering their final year of eligibility. The Boilermakers are likely to add several recruits from the cycle to the 2026-27 roster.
Adding Adams to the mix would provide Matt Painter's squad with another great shooter and versatile athlete. Purdue is fighting with other elite programs for his commitment, as he's also considering Arizona State, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, North Carolina, Texas, USC, and Washington.
Purdue has already landed commitments from two prospects in the 2026 class: 6-foot-1 point guard Luke Ertel and 6-foot-6 shooting guard Jacob Webber. Both are considered top-90 players in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.
With those two commitments, Purdue currently owns the top-ranked recruiting class for 2026.
Maximo Adams Highlights
