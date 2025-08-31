Former Boiler Ethan Morton Lands Job on Illinois State Staff
Former Purdue basketball player Ethan Morton has landed his first job on a college basketball staff. Illinois State announced that the former Boilermaker will join the program as the director of basketball operations ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Morton just concluded his college basketball career at Colorado State. He spent just one season with the Rams after playing under coach Matt Painter at Purdue for the previous four years.
"I'm excited for the opportunity from Coach Pedon and the staff," Morton said in a statement. "It is great to be able to join a program that has an established culture and is on an upward trajectory. I'm ready to get to Bloomington/Normal and get to work with the basketball program."
Morton was a member of a Purdue program that won back-to-back Big Ten regular season championships in 2023 and 2024, and the Big Te Tournament in 2023. The Boilermakers also reach the National Championship Game in 2024, Morton's final season in West Lafayette.
In four seasons at Purdue, Morton played in 132 games and made 29 starts. He scored 260 points, grabbed 205 rebounds, and dished out 197 assists with the Boilermakers.
"I have known Ethan Morton and his family for a long time, and I am very excited about adding him to our staff," said Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon. "Ethan is a winner and has won at each of his stops as a player. He has been an integral part of teams that have won two regular season championships, two conference tournament championships and have been a part of five NCAA Tournament appearances.
"In addition to his success, Ethan has played for two coaches in Matt Painter (Purdue) and Niko Medved (Colorado State) that I have a ton of respect for. He will be a great addition to our staff and will help us as we continue our climb."
Related stories on Purdue basketball
KAUFMAN-RENN PROJECTED TOP-15 SCORER: Trey Kaufman-Renn was one of the top scorers in college basketball last season. What's his projected average for the 2025-26 campaign at Purdue? CLICK HERE
PURDUE HOSTING 7-FOOTER HUAN: One of the top centers in the 2026 class, Sinan Huan, has scheduled an official visit to Purdue. He is a four-star talent and is listed as 7-feet tall. CLICK HERE
PURDUE'S IMPRESSIVE MACKEY NUMBERS: It's no secret that Mackey Arena is one of the best home-court advantages in college basketball. How successful have the Boilers been at home since 2021-22? CLICK HERE