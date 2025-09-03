Where Purdue's 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks Following Jacob Webber's Commitment
Purdue added its second commitment to the 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday, picking up a pledge from 6-foot-6 guard and four-star prospect Jacob Webber. His announcement came just a few days after taking an official visit to West Lafayette. As a result, the Boilermakers now have the top-ranked recruiting class for the cycle.
Webber joined Luke Ertel as the two commitments in Purdue's 2026 recruiting class, both ranked inside the top 90 of 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The Boilermakers now own the No. 1 class for the cycle, currently edging out Creighton (No. 2), Notre Dame (No. 3), VCU (No. 4), and Florida State (No. 5).
Obviously, there are still many players who have yet to commit, so the rankings are likely to change over the next few months. But, for the time being, coach Matt Painter and his staff have the best recruiting class in the country.
Purdue isn't done yet, either. With Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, Oscar Cluff, Liam Murphy, and Sam King all entering their final season, the Boilermakers will have several roster spots to fill.
Where Ertel and Webber rank
Ertel was the first player in the 2026 recruiting class to commit to Purdue, giving his pledge in August 2024. At the time, he was a three-star prospect who ranked in the 100s. Over the last year, stock has risen in the 6-foot-1 guard from Mount Vernon (Ind.).
The 247Sports Composite ranks Ertel as the No. 78 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. He's also listed as the No. 8 point guard and the No. 2 player in Indiana.
Webber, who is transferring to spend his final year at the prep level at La Lumiere (LaPorte, Ind.), is ranked as the No. 90 overall prospect per 247Sports Composite Rankings. He was listed as the No. 37 small forward, as well.
