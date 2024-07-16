Dakota Mathias Posts Another Double-Digit Performance in Pacers Summer League Action
Dakota Mathias is making the most of his opportunities with the Indiana Pacers during NBA Summer League action. The former Purdue guard had another solid showing on Tuesday, scoring 11 points in a game against the Phoenix Suns.
Mathias converted on five-of-eight shot attempts from the floor. He was particularly effective in catch-and-shoot situations, knocking down a few big buckets in the game.
Mathias also had one rebound and one assist for Indiana in 14:25 of action. The Pacers defeated the Suns 98-94 to improve to 1-2 in NBA 2K25 Summer League Action.
Mathias has had back-to-back double-digit scoring performances in Pacers Summer League action. The former Boilermaker finished Sunday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves with 15 points, three rebounds and a block. He connected on four-of-five shots from 3-point range.
The Timberwolves defeated the Pacers 105-94.
Since his time at Purdue concluded, Mathias has spent time in the NBA, the NBA G-League and has played overseas. He spent the 2022-23 season playing for the Memphis Hustle, the G-League affiliate of the Grizzlies.
Mathias has played in 14 NBA games during his career, eight with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21 and six with the Grizzlies in 2021-22. He averaged 3.9 points and 1.0 assists per game in those outings.
Prior to turning pro, Mathias averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while at Purdue. His best season came during the 2017-18 campaign when he averaged 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.
The Pacers have one game remaining in the NBA 2K25 Summer League. Indiana will play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, July 18 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN 2.
