Details Released for Purdue-Kentucky Exhibition Game
The wait is over for those curious to know the details regarding Purdue's exhibition game against Kentucky in October. Information about the highly anticipated matchup was released on Thursday.
Purdue and Kentucky are scheduled to play an exhibition contest on Friday, Oct. 24, in Lexington. Here are the details for the preseason matchup:
- What — Purdue vs. Kentucky (exhibition game)
- Where — Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
- When — Friday, Oct. 24
- Tipoff time — 6 p.m. ET
- TV information — SEC Network
No mention of ticket information was made available at the time of the announcement.
This will be the first of two exhibition games the Boilermakers will play this season. They will also host the University of Indianapolis (UIndy) on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Purdue then opens regular-season play at Mackey Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, against Evansville.
Purdue has scheduled high-quality exhibition games each of the last two years. In 2023, the Boilermakers traveled to play Arkansas. Last year, coach Matt Painter took his team to Omaha to play Creighton.
This should be a great preseason matchup between two programs expected to make deep runs in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
Purdue 2025-26 schedule
- Friday, Oct. 24: at Kentucky (Exhibition)
- Wednesday, Oct. 29: vs. UIndy (Exhibition)
- Tuesday, Nov. 4: vs. Evansville
- Friday, Nov. 7: vs. Oakland
- Thursday, Nov. 13: at Alabama
- Sunday, Nov. 16: vs. Akron
- Thursday, Nov. 20: vs. Memphis (Baha Mar Challenge in the Bahamas)
- Friday, Nov. 21: vs. Texas Tech/Wake Forest (Baha Mar Challenge in the Bahamas)
- Friday, Nov. 28: vs. Eastern Illinois
- Tuesday, Dec. 2: at Rutgers
- Saturday, Dec. 6: vs. Iowa State
- Wednesday, Dec. 10: vs. Minnesota
- Saturday, Dec. 13: vs. Marquette
- Saturday, Dec. 20: vs. Auburn (Indy Classic)
- Monday, Dec. 29: vs. Kent State
- Saturday, Jan. 3: at Wisconsin
- Wednesday, Jan. 7: vs. Washington
- Saturday, Jan. 10: vs. Penn State
- Wednesday, Jan. 14: vs. Iowa
- Saturday, Jan. 17: at USC
- Tuesday, Jan. 20: at UCLA
- Saturday, Jan. 24: vs. Illinois
- Tuesday, Jan. 27: at Indiana
- Sunday, Feb. 1: at Maryland
- Saturday, Feb. 7: vs. Oregon
- Tuesday, Feb. 10: at Nebraska
- Saturday, Feb. 14: at Iowa
- Tuesday, Feb. 17: vs. Michigan
- Friday, Feb. 20: vs. Indiana
- Thursday, Feb. 26: vs. Michigan State
- Sunday, March 1: at Ohio State
- Wednesday, March 4: at Northwestern
- Saturday, March 7: vs. Wisconsin
