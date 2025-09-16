Purdue Has Two Words Written on Whiteboard as Motivation For 2025-26 Season
Nobody in Purdue's locker room is confused about the expectations for the 2025-26 college basketball season. With an incredibly skilled roster that is loaded with experience, the goal is to bring an NCAA championship trophy back to West Lafayette in early April.
Purdue isn't running and hiding from those expectations, either. Returning veterans Trey Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith, and Fletcher Loyer have all talked about the desire and determination to win a national title for the program.
There is no other end goal for the Boilermakers this year. And they have two words written on the whiteboard in the locker room to remind them of the ultimate prize.
"We have 'National Champs' (written) on our whiteboard in our locker room," Kaufman-Renn told the Field of 68 last week. "After every practice, we look at that and say, 'Did we do our best to compete for that today?' It's a good thing that we're doing this year."
Purdue's senior core of Kaufman-Renn, Smith and Loyer have already accomplished a lot. They've won two Big Ten regular season championships, a Big Ten Tournament title, and played in the National Championship Game in 2024. The Boilermakers have made the NCAA Tournament every year.
But as they prepare for their final season in West Lafayette, they all want something more. They're all shooting to bring a national title back to Purdue.
It's all about execution and togetherness
On paper, it looks like Purdue has all the pieces to make a run at a national championship. They have two All-Americans in Smith and Kaufman-Renn, a sharp-shooter in Loyer, and a double-double machine with Oscar Cluff. The Boilers also brought in a talented guard in Omer Mayer, return 7-foot-4 center Daniel Jacobsen, and have guards Gicarri Harris and CJ Cox returning.
So, how does a team with seemingly everything on its roster ensure that it finds success? Kaufman-Renn said the answer is rather simplistic.
"I think just executing the gameplan. I know that sounds super simple," Kaufman-Renn said. "It's really just executing the gameplan and staying together through the ups and downs. Whether your playing 15 minutes, 20 minutes, five minutes, three minutes, everybody on this team can really play. When you have a team like that, you just have to execute the gameplan."
Depth is going to be an advantage for the Boilermakers this season, something it lacked a year ago. It will be a major help as Purdue tries to bring that national championship trophy back to West Lafayette.
