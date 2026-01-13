5 Things to Know About Purdue's Next Opponent — Iowa Hawkeyes

On Wednesday, fifth-ranked Purdue will host Iowa for the final of a three-game homestand. The Boilermakers have won the first two and carry a seven-game winning streak in the mid-week Big Ten showdown against the Hawkeyes.

First-year head coach Ben McCollum brings a tough Iowa team to West Lafayette, but the Hawkeyes have stubbed their toes a few times recently. They're on a two-game skid, dropping back-to-back contests to Minnesota and Illinois.

This is a new-look Iowa team, one that likes to slow down the pace and plays well on the defensive end. What should you know about the Hawkeyes before Wednesday's tipoff?

An elite point guard

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) controls the ball | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Bennett Stirtz has been the engine behind Iowa's 12-4 start this season, leading the team in scoring, assists, and steals through the first 16 games. He's averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest, and is shooting at a 48.2% clip from the floor and 39.4% from three-point range.

Stirtz is a score-first guard but is also an excellent distributor. He's eclipsed the 20-point mark in seven games this season. The Hawkeyes are 6-1 in those games. His 6-foot-4 frame can give smaller guards some trouble, too.

This is a veteran player who impacts winning in a variety of ways for the Hawkeyes. The matchup with Braden Smith should be one to keep an eye on Wednesday night.

No true second scoring option

Iowa has several players who can score at a high level, but there isn't a second option outside of Stirtz. Tavion Banks is averaging 9.7 points, and Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 9.0 points per game. There are five other players — Cooper Koch, Cam Manyawu, Tate Sage, Isaia Howard, and Kael Combs — averaging between 5.9 and 7.7 points per game.

Iowa counters its lack of a second scoring option thanks to its shooting percentage. The Hawkeyes are shooting at a 51% clip this year, which includes a 37% three-point percentage and hitting 76.1% at the free-throw line. There are essentially four players — Stirtz, Banks, Folgueiras, and Koch — who are shooting 40% or above from three.

This may not be an Iowa squad loaded with scorers, but it does have quality shooters. It can be tough for defenses to keep everyone in check, even though Stirtz is the focal point of the offense.

Slowing down the tempo

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

McCollum plays at one of the slowest paces in college basketball. Per KenPom, Iowa ranks 340th out of 365 teams in adjusted tempo. The Hawkeyes like to maximize possessions, run the clock, and work through their offense to get good shots.

This tempo is a little slower than Purdue's, but it shouldn't be an uncomfortable pace for Matt Painter's team. The Boilermakers rank 284th in KenPom's adjusted tempo this season, and have the top-ranked offensive efficiency rate in college basketball.

Tough on the defensive end

Iowa has been sound on the defensive end this season, some of that because of its pace of play. The Hawkeyes rank 19th in defensive efficiency rate via KenPom, which puts them fifth in the Big Ten. They're only allowing 61.7 points per game, an average that ranks fourth nationally.

Creating turnovers has been a strength for this team this season, forcing 14.9 per game. It has given Iowa extra opportunities on the offensive end, which it's been able to take advantage of throughout the year.

Additionally, Iowa's three-point defense has been solid through this point in the year. Opponents are connecting at a 30.4% clip from distance, ranking in the top 60 nationally. This is a defense that forces teams to shoot over them rather than allowing too many open looks.

Winless on the road

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kael Combs (11) works around Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Isaac Asuma (1) | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Iowa has only played three road games this season, but has yet to win one of those. The Hawkeyes are 0-3, suffering losses to Michigan State, Iowa State, and Minnesota. They've been close in two of those games, losing to the Cyclones 66-62 and dropping the game to Minnesota 70-67.

Mackey Arena is going to be a challenging place for Iowa to pick up its first road win. Not only are the Boilermakers riding a seven-game winning streak, but Purdue's student section, the Paint Crew, is back for the first time since the holiday break.

Wednesday night could be the most intimidating environment Iowa has played in this season.

