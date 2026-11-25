Purdue's start in Florida wasn't exactly sunshine and rainbows. The Boilermakers dropped their first game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Tuesday, falling 65-56 to DePaul. The loss ended a 12-game winning streak in MTEs and dropped their record to 4-3 on the season.

Matt Painter's team closes out its trip to Fort Myers with a game against Oklahoma, which also lost its first game of the event. What can we expect to see from the Sooners on Thanksgiving.

A few things to know about Oklahoma ahead of Thursday's matchup.

Xzayvier Brown can do it all

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Xzayvier Brown (1) drives to the basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former All-Atlantic 10 selection at St. Joseph's, Brown has done it all for the Sooners through the first six games. He leads the team in both scoring and passing, averaging 16.8 points and 6.0 assists per contest. The senior is also pulling down 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Brown is excellent at driving the basketball and getting into the paint. He beats guys off the dribble and always keeps his head up, trying to get teammates involved when defenses collapse. He's been aggressive the last two times, getting to the free-throw line 20 times in those contests combined.

The 6-foot-3 guard isn't the best three-point shooter, but he can make shots from long range. The primary goal for the Boilermakers will be keeping him out of the paint.

Struggling on the glass

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Derrion Reid (35) lays the ball in. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma hasn't had much success on the glass this season. The Sooners are just plus-0.1 in rebounding margin this season, a mark that ranks 244th nationally. It's an area where Purdue should be able to flex its muscle.

Derrion Reid and Duke Brennan will battle on the glass, combining to average 11.5 rebounds per contest. The Sooners also have some guards who can rebound at a decent level for their position, but it's not been a strength Oklahoma this season.

High assist-to-turnover ratio

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Pop Isaacs (2)controls the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first six games, Oklahoma has done a great job protecting the basketball. Porter Moser's squad is averaging just 7.5 turnovers per contest. That number is the best in college basketball, per NCAA.com.

Additionally, the Sooners average 15.8 assists per contest. The 2.31 assist-to-turnover ratio is the third-best mark in the sport. In other words, this is a team that doesn't allow its opponents to get out in transition and score in the open court.

An ugly early-season loss

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard B.J. Edwards (5) is guarded. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The thing that sticks out like a sore thumb on Oklahoma's early resume is its season-opening loss to East Texas A&M, a team that currently ranks 265th in KenPom. It's an ugly loss and one that really hurts the Sooners.

However, there is a caveat to that defeat. Oklahoma was without Brown in that contest. The Sooners still should have won tht game, especially on its home floor. But playing without their best scorer and passer certainly makes a difference.

Oklahoma has played a relatively light schedule and is 4-1 since that loss in the opener. The only other defeat came on Tuesday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, falling 79-68 to Pitt.

Only one NCAA Tournament appearance in five seasons

Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Under Moster, Oklahoma hasn't had much success in terms of making the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners have made just one trip in his first five seasons, that coming in the 2024-25 season. They were a one-and-done visit, as well.

Oklahoma has hit the 20-win mark three times under Moser's guidance, and have played in the NIT and College Basketball Crown. This is a program that is still searching to get back into the March Madness picture regularly.

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