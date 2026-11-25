For the first time since the 2020-21 season, Purdue lost a game in a multi-team event. The Boilers struggled to get anything going from the field on Tuesday evening, resulting in a 65-56 loss to DePaul on the first night of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

After making 21 three-pointers on Friday in a blowout win over Oakland, Purdue went just 4-for-28 from behind the arc in Tuesday's game against DePaul. A poor shooting night, foul trouble, and an off night for Daniel Jacobsen resulted in a third loss for the Boilers.

Let's talk about some of the things that stood out from Purdue's loss to DePaul in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Sloppy start

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Koree Cotton (4) controls the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue had started well in each of its first six games this season. The Boilers had experienced dry spells during the course of games, but they never really struggled in the opening minutes quite like they did against DePaul.

In the first four minutes, Purdue had five turnovers and Daniel Jacobsen picked up two early fouls. More than two minutes elapsed before the Boilers even attempted a shot — that's just how ugly it was for Matt Painter's team.

DePaul jumped out to a 9-2 advantage early, setting the tone for the game. Yes, Purdue was able to climb out of that giant hole, but it didn't give the Boilers any wiggle room to make mistakes later in the game.

Ice-cold shooting in the Florida sun

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West Jr. (1). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

None of Purdue's shooting numbers were pretty. The Boilers ended the night shooting 35.2% from the field and 14.3% from behind the three-point line. Even the charity stripe was a struggle, ending the contest, going 14-for-23 from the free-throw line. This was a team shooting nearly 80% prior to Tuesday's game.

The shooting woes are becoming a big concern for the Boilermakers. It was an issue in their first two losses against Gonzaga and Valparaiso. It was a problem again on Tuesday night.

Purdue needs to be able to generate easier buckets and convert from the free-throw line. It can't be so dependent on the three-point shot, at least not at this stage of the season.

Daniel Jacobsen gets no shot attempts

DePaul Blue Demons guard Koree Cotton (4) shoots the ball over Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacobsen had his worst night of the season, finishing with just three points and two rebounds. He entered the game averaging 19.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Obviously, those two early fouls took him off the floor and out of a rhythm.

So did DePaul's defense. The combination of Fabian Flores and Magoon Gwath really gave the 7-foot-4 center problems all throughout the night. Jacobsen ended the night without a single field goal attempt.

It's imperative for Jacobsen to stay out of foul trouble, because it erased a true offensive weapon in the post for the Boilermakers. He couldn't play as aggressively as he had through the first six games and Purdue lost a reliable bucket-getter in the post for a majority of the game.

Good bench minutes from Luke Ertel, Gicarri Harris

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're looking for some positives out of Tuesday night's loss, the play of Luke Ertel and Gicarri Harris is something to feel good about. The two came off the bench to combine for 23 points, Ertel scoring 12 and Harris getting 11.

Those two didn't just give Purdue necessary scoring, they both provided a spark of energy off the bench. Harris continued to drive the ball to the basket and create with his drives. Ertel made hustle plays throughout the night.

As a team, Purdue scored 28 points off the bench. That accounted for half the team's point total in the game.

Not taking advantage of offensive rebounds

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Raleigh Burgess (34) controls the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having a nine-rebound advantage and winning the offensive boards 16-5 is usually a positive sign for Purdue. It didn't matter against DePaul. The Boilers got 16 second-chance points, but it still wasn't enough to take down the Blue Demons.

Purdue has been much better on the glass through the first seven games than many expeted. It didn't make much of a difference for the Boilermakers down in Florida, though.

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