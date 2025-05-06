Another Media Outlet Ranks Purdue No. 1 in Way-Too-Early College Basketball Top-25
Another media outlet has tabbed Purdue as the top team in the country in its way-too-early rankings for the 2025-26 college basketball season. This week, On3 listed Purdue as the No. 1 team in its top-25 projections for next year.
Earlier this offseason, ESPN ranked Purdue as the No. 1 team in the country when the transfer portal window closed and the NBA Draft declaration deadline passed. The Boilermakers are also an early betting favorite to win the national championship.
Purdue returns Big Ten Player of the Year Braden Smith, first-team All-Big Ten selection Trey Kaufman-Renn and All-Big Ten honorable mention Fletcher Loyer. Additionally, the Boilers bring back freshmen Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox and Raleigh Burgess, and 7-foot-4 center Daniel Jacobsen returns after suffering an injury early in his freshmen campaign.
Coach Matt Painter and his staff also did some big things on the recruiting front and out of the transfer portal in the weeks after the 2024-25 season concluded. Purdue is bringing in 6-foot-11 center Oscar Cluff from South Dakota State, a center who averaged a double-double last season.
The Boilermakers also landed veteran wing and three-point threat Liam Murphy from North Florida.
International star and top-50 prospect Omer Mayer also committed to Purdue as a member of the 2025 recruiting class during the spring. He is one of two players in the class heading to West Lafayette, along with three-star guard Antione West Jr.
Because of the returning talent and the new additions to the roster, Purdue has a great opportunity to make a second Final Four run in the past three seasons.
Here's a look at the top-10 from On3. You can view the complete top-25 here.
- Purdue Boilermakers
- St. John's Red Storm
- UConn Huskies
- Houston Cougars
- BYU Cougars
- Michigan Wolverines
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Louisville Cardinals
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
