Former Boilermaker Eric Hunter Jr. Joins Men of Mackey TBT Roster

Boiler Nation! @ebuckets2_ has committed and he will be wearing the black and gold again for his TBT debut!



➡️ '18-19 B10 Regular-Season Champion

➡️ '18-19 Elite 8 appearance

➡️ '21-22 B10 All-Defensive Team

➡️ '23-24 avg: 10.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.3 stl overseas pic.twitter.com/td3V2dAe7t