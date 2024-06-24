Former Boilermaker Eric Hunter Jr. Joins Men of Mackey TBT Roster
Former Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. will be wearing the black and gold once again. Monday, the Men of Mackey announced that the former Boilermaker will join the 2024 TBT (The Basketball Tournament) roster.
Hunter becomes the 10th player to commit to the Men of Mackey for this year's summer event. He's the sixth former Purdue player to be added to the roster, as well. Other former Boilermakers include Sasha Stefanovic, Jon Octeus, Kelsey Barlow, Aaron Wheeler and David Jenkins Jr.
Men of Mackey has also landed commitments from four non-Purdue players: Malik Osborne (Florida State), Ian Miller (Florida State), Max Landis (Purdue Fort Wayne) and Bobby Planutis (Purdue Fort Wayne).
Hunter was at Purdue from 2018-22, playing in 128 games with 74 starts. He was an excellent defender for the Boilermakers and had his most productive year during the 2019-20 season, averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
In four seasons in West Lafayette, Hunter scored 842 points, grabbed 283 rebounds and dished out 261 assists. He also recorded 95 steals.
Following the 2021-22 campaign, Hunter transferred to Butler for his final year of eligibility. In his lone season with the Bulldogs, the guard averaged 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
TBT is a summer basketball event that features several former college basketball standouts. It's a single-elimination event — similar to the NCAA Tournament — with a $1 million, winner-take-all prize at stake.
Men of Mackey will start the TBT in the Butler Regional (Indianapolis) and play at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Games are scheduled to be played between July 19-23 for the regional. Both Indiana and Butler will also have alumni teams participating in this year's TBT event.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
KAUFMAN-RENN READY FOR OPPORTUNITY: Purdue junior Trey Kaufman-Renn is ready to take on a much bigger role with Purdue during the 2024-25 season. Coach Matt Painter says the 6-foot-9 forward is capable of having an all-conference type of year. CLICK HERE
MATT PAINTER TALKS KANON CATCHINGS: At the last minute, four-star forward Kanon Catchings asked out of his National Letter of Intent from Purdue. It was a request coach Matt Painter granted. Painter recently opened up about the situation, saying Catchings had some concerns about his role. CLICK HERE